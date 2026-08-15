Engineer used 360-degree cam hidden in bag of snacks in attempt to steal DRAM process tech for China — IT security team pinpointed perp due to camera's leaky wireless signals

What could possibly go wrong when you try to steal trade secrets from a restricted facility using a 360-degree action camera hidden in snacks? Forgetting to turn off the device’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi transmitters, as it turns out.

A senior engineer at Nanya Technology has been indicted in Taiwan for allegedly copying 32 files containing information about the company's DRAM manufacturing process, reports Freedom Times . The engineer was reportedly in talks with Chinese recruitment agencies and allegedly planned to pass Nanya's trade secrets to its next employer in the People's Republic in exchange for higher compensation.

Yeh Yen-wei, a senior engineer in the Advanced Process Development Division at Nanya, joined the company in 2022 and began to communicate with Chinese recruiters in 2025 to explore employment opportunities in the People's Republic. Sometime in mid-February 2026, he submitted his resignation. However, before leaving the company in mid-April, on March 28, April 4, and April 5 — during weekends and either late at night or early in the morning — he visited the company's restricted office areas with his Insta360 X4 Air action camera hidden among snacks to get it past security checks.

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Once inside, Yeh used his legitimate account credentials to access Nanya's virtual machines and opened various internal research and development documents. He then used the camera to capture photographs and video of information associated with Nanya's DRAM process technologies and production methods. It goes without saying that he retained the information when he officially resigned from Nanya in mid-April.

However, his actions did not go unnoticed. Nanya's IT security team detected 'abnormal' wireless signals inside the company's restricted facilities (i.e., identified the device using its Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi signals) and tied them to the employee's access records and activity logs. Eventually, Nanya reported the suspected theft to Taiwanese authorities, which led to an indictment.

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office charged Yeh under Taiwan's Trade Secrets Act with unauthorized reproduction of trade secrets intended for use in China, an offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as with breach of trust under the Criminal Code. Meanwhile, forensic examination of the seized equipment uncovered no evidence that Yeh had successfully transmitted Nanya's confidential information to a Chinese company or anyone outside the company, so he could potentially get off easy.

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