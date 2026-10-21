Samsung and SK Hynix are upgrading Chinese factories to produce advanced RAM chips as AI data center competition ramps up — big players move to fight off the threat from CXMT and co.

News
By
Published

As Chinese rivals look to get in on the lucrative market, two chip giants are taking action to stay ahead of the game.

an SK hynix factory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
1

The two biggest NAND flash memory manufacturers on the planet, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, are reportedly working to upgrade their Chinese factories to produce more advanced chips for use in AI data centers, Reuters reports. The move comes as the two companies continue to fight off competition from the fast-growing Chinese memory makers like CXMT. Fierce competition in the lucrative AI RAM market has already seen manufacturers slash consumer-focused production to allow them to increase production capacity for the more advanced — and money-spinning — components.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • thestryker
    I think it's important to note that Dalian is exclusively Solidigm. The NAND produced there is still Intel designes technology and the increased layer design is derived from that rather than SK Hynix technology.
    Reply