SK hynix breaks ground on the first HBM plant in the US, bringing key AI component production to the States — says production starts in 2029

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is one of the key components of AI systems that is not currently assembled in the U.S., but this is going to change in 2029, when SK hynix initiates packaging of HBM memory modules at its facility in Indiana. This week, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its HBM production base in America and intends to start construction of the plant shortly.

SK hynix's HBM production site in West Lafayette, Indiana, will specialize in advanced packaging, testing, and R&D of HBM. The facility is set to cost the company around $4 billion, which highlights its advanced technology capabilities as well as vast capacity. The DRAM maker expects to open the cleanroom by October 2028 and begin volume production of next-generation HBM in the second half of 2029, which is about a year later than originally envisioned. Once commercial operations kick off, SK hynix expects the Indiana site to employ around 1,000 people.

Despite being described as an HBM production base, the Indiana site will not manufacture the DRAM wafers, but will package HBM stacks using DRAM wafers produced in South Korea and base dies produced in South Korea, Taiwan, or the U.S. Nonetheless, SK hynix intends to market the resulting devices as its first U.S.-made next-generation HBM products. Meanwhile, as custom HBM-class memory gains traction in the second half of the decade, assembling such stacks close to American customers may be particularly important both for SK hynix and its clients, as it enables SK hynix to shrink the feedback loop significantly.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

In addition to building the advanced packaging and testing plant, SK hynix will also establish an Advanced Packaging R&D Testbed next to the manufacturing lines. The facility will enable SK hynix to work with customers, universities, and commercial partners on future packaging technologies, build prototypes, and quickly validate their performance and manufacturability in an actual production environment. In the era of customized HBM, such a facility could become a significant competitive advantage for SK hynix.

SK hynix also signed a memorandum of understanding with Purdue University to jointly research system integration and advanced packaging technologies, including HBM.

"The United States is the epicenter of AI innovation, bringing together premier customers, top-tier R&D capabilities, and partners and Indiana fab will become a gateway to deliver first Made in USA HBM products," said Kwak Noh-Jung, CEO of SK hynix. "We will expand our investments and collaboration in the U.S., grow together, and become the most trusted partner in shaping the future of AI in America."

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.