Team Group CEO warns memory crisis could reach point where 'even money can't buy goods' — will get worse next year, with 'no downward trend in price whatsoever'

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More bad news on the horizon.

Team Group T-Create LPCAMM2 memory for notebooks
(Image credit: Jowi Morales/Tom's Hardware)
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Team Group CEO Chen Ching-wen said during the company’s November 2 earnings call that the memory chip shortage is expected to become worse from the end of 2026 until the end of 2027. BigGo Finance quoted Chen as saying that there is “no downward price trend whatsoever,” and that some purchasers could face a scenario “even money can’t buy goods.” He also noted that the spread between spot and contract prices for memory chips ranges from 30% to 50%, meaning short-term supply is significantly more expensive than long-term contracts.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Team Group CEO Chen Ching-wen said during the company’s November 2 earnings call that the memory chip shortage is expected to become worse from the end of 2026 until the end of 2027.
    It might go that way, but all pre-Nov 3 predictions are outdated in light of the U.S. election results. It's as simple as that.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    i mean it'll be 2030 by time new factories start producing volume at earliest.

    Only hope prior to that is if the bubble pops and infinite scaling mentality is shown to not be viable and thus they dont consume everything and theres actual supply again.
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    I don't know what dram is... It's time to get my Edo ram to work again
    Reply