On sale at Amazon during this year's Black Friday sales event is the 20TB WD Elements external HDD storage drive at $549.99, its lowest price of the year so far. The original listing price for the ample storage drive is $879.99, although it has been on sale for much less previously. Currently, you're getting a $330 discount on that listed price. At a price-per-gigabyte level, the drive works out to 2.75 cents per GB.

Traditional HDDs are much slower than modern SSDs, but beyond the speeds, the main difference is price. You can buy much larger amounts of storage in the HDD form factor than the more expensive SSDs. If you need a lot of room for your files, or want to back up your data for cold storage, then 20TB can hold a fair amount of files, from video to photos to plain old system backups.

This 20TB WD Elements external drive is mains-powered, with a 5Gb/s Micro-USB Type B to USB 3 Type-A interface to connect to your PC. It's not a lightning-quick transfer rate, but it gets the job done and is perfectly fine as long as you're not in a hurry.

The unit is not too large, with a height of 6.53 inches, a depth of 5.30 inches, and a 1.89-inch width. So, it shouldn't take up too much room on a desk. Also, it's been a popular trend to shuck these external drives and use the HDD internally in your PC or place in a NAS, but not all drives are made equal, and some even have custom power connectors, so you'd definitely want to do some research, check out what's inside first, and be aware that it will 100% void any warranty if you're going to take the risk.

With storage prices at all-time highs, finding deals on large-capacity drives is rare. So if you're in the market for a 20TB upgrade, then is a good deal to put on your radar.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.