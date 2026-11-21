Getting ample cold storage is pricey, and it has gotten even worse over the last 12 months, which has sent the price of HDDs spiralling. However, you can now pay just 2.75 cents per gigabyte with this early Black Friday offer. Available at Amazon, the WD Elements 20TB external HDD has been discounted by 38% off its list price, making it just $549.99. The price of the drive itself has climbed over the past few months, but it can now be had for a less eye-watering price thanks to this HDD deal.

One thing to note is that this external HDD runs over USB 3.0, so don't expect rapid file transfers out of this device. But what you trade in speed, you gain back in pure, classic spinning-disk data. With a staggering 20TB of capacity available here, you'll be able to store massive amounts of data, so long as you can stomach the rather outmoded Micro-B USB-B connector and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface that goes up to 5Gb/s, and the requirement of an external power connector. Inside, you'll likely find a white-label drive. However it's unclear as to whether WD has put in additional anti-shucking measures that make the 3.5-inch drive finicky to set up, if you were to put it into a system.

The device won't take up too much room on your desk and comes with a two-year limited warranty. Otherwise, expect pure plug-and-play action; it would function very well as an external network drive for storing old photos, videos, and backups, and can also be attached to a NAS system via USB.

With HDD storage prices skyrocketing, this is likely one of the best deals that you will see for a drive with this much capacity on this side of Black Friday. Alternative drives cost hundreds more, so if you're looking to grab some mass storage this holiday season, it'd be remiss to skip over this deal.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.