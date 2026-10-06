Get a rare deal on the shuckable 16TB Seagate Expansion Desktop hard drive at $0.02 per GB — save $100 on this big HDD ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

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A surprisingly decent value when high-capacity HDDs are into four digits.

Seagate expansion desktop drive.
(Image credit: Seagate)

The AIpocolypse has consumed everything in its path, including the once-affordable high-capacity HDD. Newegg has a rare deal on a high-capacity 16TB external Seagate drive, knocking $100 off the price to bring it down to $449.99. That comes out to around $0.02 per GB, which is surprisingly sensible given HDD prices right now.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External Hard Drive
Save $100
Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External Hard Drive: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Newegg

The Seagate Expansion Desktop drive is a 16TB HDD that connects via USB 3.0. It's formatted to ExFAT by default, allowing it to work with virtually platform out of the box.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • SomeoneElse23
    One year warranty, possibly null and void if shucked.

    NTY

    Buy a recert with a 5 year warranty at GoHardDrive.com for $20 more.
    Reply