Seagate's 16TB external HDD falls to 0.025 cents per GB at Newegg — this storage deal is $50 cheaper than even its Prime Day sale price

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A plug and play portable external storage solution

Tech Deals Cover featuring a Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD
(Image credit: Future)
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Spotting any kind of discount on storage as of late has been a bit of a monumental task, as the prices of HDDs and SSDs have only been going one way, and that's up. Seagate's 16TB Expansion Desktop External HDD is reduced to $399.99 at Newegg, a reduction of $150 from its $549.99 list price and $50 cheaper than its Prime Day price. Not only is that a bit of relief during turbulent storage times, but the price on this HDD is actually better than we saw during Prime Day earlier this month.

Grab this external HDD deal at Newegg

Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External Hard Drive
Save $150
Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External Hard Drive: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Newegg

The Seagate Expansion Desktop drive is a 16TB HDD that connects via USB 3.0. It's formatted to ExFAT by default, allowing it to work with virtually platform out of the box.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • elnous
    That article is pretty bold, suggesting—hey, for the price, it’s a good idea to take it apart and use the drives separately... A former colleague of mine tried doing that with some 3.5-inch external drives—he bought four of them on sale—but when he went to take them apart, it turned out the controller had the USB 3.0 connector soldered directly onto the board (it was a custom controller adapted for this specific use, even though the drive itself was standard). So, the whole project ended up going bust—hahahahahahaha! Unexpected, but true. And when you think about it, it actually makes sense—it saves on parts, space, and assembly complexity.
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