Seagate's 16TB external HDD falls to 0.025 cents per GB at Newegg — this storage deal is $50 cheaper than even its Prime Day sale price

Spotting any kind of discount on storage as of late has been a bit of a monumental task, as the prices of HDDs and SSDs have only been going one way, and that's up. Seagate's 16TB Expansion Desktop External HDD is reduced to $399.99 at Newegg, a reduction of $150 from its $549.99 list price and $50 cheaper than its Prime Day price. Not only is that a bit of relief during turbulent storage times, but the price on this HDD is actually better than we saw during Prime Day earlier this month.

● Grab this external HDD deal at Newegg

The Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB HDD is an all-in-one HDD and enclosure that offers a highly versatile plug-and-play solution for storing or backing up your precious data. Seagate ships the drive formatted to ExFAT, so it'll work with virtually any platform out of the box. Of course, you can reformat the drive to any other file system that suits your use case. This external drive has also been a popular choice for those looking to shuck the Hard Disk out of the enclosure and grab a cheaper HDD for use in a NAS or PC.

The Seagate enclosure has its own power supply, which you'll need to connect to a nearby mains socket, while using a USB 3.0 cable to connect the drive to your PC or laptop for easy drag-and-drop file transfers. Should anything happen to your drive causing it to fail, each purchase comes with Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery service included, just in case you need help to recover your data.

Shucking this drive comes with risks. There's no way to guarantee what version of Seagate HDD is inside; it might be an EXOS, or it might not. But what is guaranteed is that once you open the enclosure and start pulling drives out, your warranty becomes invalid.

If you're looking for 16TB of storage at prices cheaper than the last Prime Day, then today's Newegg deal on this Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD is one of the best storage deals currently on offer.