Seagate resurrects hybrid storage: Hands-on with the FireCuda Forge – 8 or 20TB external hard drive requires you to bring your own NVMe SSD

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Seagate wants you to side-load an SSD in its latest external hard drive.

Seagate Forge
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Matt Safford
Matt Safford
Managing Editor

After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    I'm surprised there isn't an 'AI' included in the naming convention ;)

    Seagate takes on high SSD storage prices with the Firecuda Force,
    Some human spell checking please! FORGE
    Reply