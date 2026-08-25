Get 16GB of DDR5 RAM for $70 and start your AM5 gaming rig with this bundle — $568 for Ryzen 7 7700X3D, 16GB G.Skill DDR5 RAM, Asus TUF B650-E motherboard, and free AIO

We dug up another solid gaming combo from Newegg for the week; this one features an excellent gaming CPU in the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, a quality mid-range Asus B650 motherboard, and a single stick of G.Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo DDR5-6000 RAM. Newegg also throws in a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO to sweeten the deal. Priced at only $568.99 ($200 savings/26% off), it’s an inexpensive way into the highly upgradeable AM5 platform.

For the RAM, this combo offers a single stick of G.Skill’s Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 CL36. And while on the surface you may think single-channel RAM isn’t ideal (it isn’t), you’d be surprised to see just how little it loses with AMD X3D chips like the one in this combo. Our recent testing puts a single-DIMM configuration only 3% behind dual channel in gaming with a Ryzen 9 9800X3D, and beats out DDR4 dual channel configurations in single channel (see charts below). If we apply the ~$200 discount to the RAM, that means you get a single 16GB stick for only $70. If you know 16GB isn’t enough for your needs, that same stick is currently running a promo (code NGZF248) for an additional $20 off. If you do the math, that’s ~$320 for 32GB of dual-channel G.Skill goodness, and one of the best deals going by today's standards.

While the Ryzen 7 7700X3D isn’t quite as fast as the 9800X3D, the 8-core 16-thread Zen 4 processor is still one of the top gaming chips and is well ahead of the recently re-released (and expensive, $349.99 at Newegg ) Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Intel’s Core Ultra 7 270K Plus . Performance-wise, the 7700X3D is squarely between the faster 7800X3D and slower 7600X3D, and it clearly holds its own among its peers and is a great 1080p/1440p gaming chip while not paying for the more expensive 9000 series X3D chips. Newegg also throws in a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO ( $80 value ), which pairs nicely with the processor.