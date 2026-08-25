Get 16GB of DDR5 RAM for $70 and start your AM5 gaming rig with this bundle — $568 for Ryzen 7 7700X3D, 16GB G.Skill DDR5 RAM, Asus TUF B650-E motherboard, and free AIO
Get more frames for less
We dug up another solid gaming combo from Newegg for the week; this one features an excellent gaming CPU in the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, a quality mid-range Asus B650 motherboard, and a single stick of G.Skill Ripjaws M5 Neo DDR5-6000 RAM. Newegg also throws in a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO to sweeten the deal. Priced at only $568.99 ($200 savings/26% off), it’s an inexpensive way into the highly upgradeable AM5 platform.
For the RAM, this combo offers a single stick of G.Skill’s Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 CL36. And while on the surface you may think single-channel RAM isn’t ideal (it isn’t), you’d be surprised to see just how little it loses with AMD X3D chips like the one in this combo. Our recent testing puts a single-DIMM configuration only 3% behind dual channel in gaming with a Ryzen 9 9800X3D, and beats out DDR4 dual channel configurations in single channel (see charts below). If we apply the ~$200 discount to the RAM, that means you get a single 16GB stick for only $70. If you know 16GB isn’t enough for your needs, that same stick is currently running a promo (code NGZF248) for an additional $20 off. If you do the math, that’s ~$320 for 32GB of dual-channel G.Skill goodness, and one of the best deals going by today's standards.
Save big on this 3-item combo from Newegg. You get a fast processor in the Ryzen 7 7700X3D that's great for gaming, 16GB of G.SKill DDR5-6000 RAM, and a quality budget motherboard in the Asus TUF Gaming B650E-E Wifi for only $569. You also get a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO for free.
While the Ryzen 7 7700X3D isn’t quite as fast as the 9800X3D, the 8-core 16-thread Zen 4 processor is still one of the top gaming chips and is well ahead of the recently re-released (and expensive, $349.99 at Newegg) Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Intel’s Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. Performance-wise, the 7700X3D is squarely between the faster 7800X3D and slower 7600X3D, and it clearly holds its own among its peers and is a great 1080p/1440p gaming chip while not paying for the more expensive 9000 series X3D chips. Newegg also throws in a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO ($80 value), which pairs nicely with the processor.
Last in this combo is the Asus TUF Gaming B650E-E Wifi. This budget AM5 motherboard has plenty of features and pairs well with the 7700X3D in the combo, even offering drop-in support for the 9000-series and future AM5-based processors should you decide to upgrade. The board has capable power delivery, three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports, integrated Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 GbE networking and is a good base for your AM5 PC.
With many individual component prices still through the roof, combo deals like this are one of the best ways to get the most out of your budget. For under $569, you get one of the fastest gaming processors available, a capable Asus B650 ATX motherboard, 16GB of RAM, and a free 240mm AIO on top of it. In other words, a great way to jump into the AM5 platform without breaking the bank.
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Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.