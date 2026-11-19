Buying a bundle in the Black Friday sales could save you a ton of money on expensive RAM and SSDs, and this latest one from Newegg shaves $240 off the price of 32GB of DDR5. The price on this bundle is so good Newegg won't even show it to you unless you log in: it's an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 24-core CPU, 32GB of DDR5 6000, a 1TB 990 Pro SSD, Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, and more than $200 of freebies including an AIO cooler, all for just $1,079.99.

● Grab this deal at Newegg

There's a lot going on in this bundle, so let's break it down. This is one of Intel's fastest gaming CPUs to date, with 24 cores for impressive productivity and gaming performance. You also get 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Usually priced at $479 in the AI economy, this is $240 if you apply the savings directly to the RAM. You also get 1TB of storage and an impressive Z890 motherboard, three free games from various Intel holiday bundles, and a free 240mm AIO cooler.

Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K marks an extremely impressive resurgence for Intel in the desktop gaming sphere. It is extremely good value at its price tag of around $330, matching AMD's rival options at that price point while also offering epic single and multithreaded performance, even stacking up to flagships worth twice as much. The Arrow Lake Refresh SKU comes with 24 cores (8P+16E), 24 threads, and boost clocks of up to 5.5 GHz.

While it won't compete with AMD's potent X3D chips, this is a much cheaper alternative that is still great for gaming, sitting between Intel's 14900K and 13900K in terms of benchmarks. As our testing shows, the 270K Plus really excels in productivity performance, with the highest-single threaded performance of any CPU we've tested.

This bundle also features 32GB of DDR5 6000 RAM with support for Intel XMP 3.0, the perfect complement for gaming. 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage is enough to store some games and get your build started, and it's all held together by the Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 ICE Ultra Core motherboard. This comes with plenty of ports for connectivity and expansion, as well as DIY features like EZ-latch M.2 bays and Wi-Fi 7, as the name suggests.

This deal would be a standout with just the named parts you're paying for, but you also get a free MIS Mag Coreliquid A13 240 AIO cooler, more than enough to keep that CPU running nice and cool. The CPU nets you Intel's holiday bundle, a choice of two out of seven games as follows:

Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 - Expected Release: 1H 2027

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - Expected Release: February 12, 2027

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Everwind

Battlefield 6

Assassin's Creed Shadows

An extra motherboard bundle lets you choose one of three titles from Dying Light: The Beast, Sid Meier's Civilization VII, or HITMAN III (World of Assassination). The cooler, CPU bundle, and motherboard bundle are priced at $85, 85, and $60, respectively, meaning you're getting well over $200 in free extras.

This is a great value bundle that won't be around on Newegg's website for long, so move fast if you want to secure it.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.