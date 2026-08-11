Get 32GB of DDR5 for $261 in this AM5 gaming bundle — $970 deal features Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a Gigabyte X870 motherboard, and free 240mm AIO

If you’re looking around for a good deal on one of the best gaming chips around and 32GB of RAM, we’ve found a worthwhile combo for you on Newegg. For only $969.99, they’re offering a powerful Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM, a quality mid-range Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, and they even toss in a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO. Saving almost $219 versus purchasing the components separately, this combo gives you a solid foundation for a speedy AM5-based gaming PC without breaking the bank.

This combo begins with one of the most popular and fastest current-generation CPUs for gaming, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D variant helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and is a good match for most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO, which allows you to get the most out of this awesome processor.

The RAM portion of the bundle, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM kit, is currently available on Newegg for a painful $479.99 when bought separately. The good news is that the $218.99 discount brings this RAM down to a reasonable-for-the-times $261. This black kit matches the Aorus Pro board and features a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks, drawing attention inside your case. Or, if RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy appearance, you can turn it off. The DDR5-6000 speed lands in the sweet spot for the AM5 platform and is a worthwhile, good-looking option. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the board and offer plenty of overclocking headroom.

The Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite Wifi 7 is a solid mid-range motherboard and an excellent centerpiece for building your new AM5 gaming PC. The black board is sure to look good inside your chassis. The Aorus Elite offers plenty of connectivity, including 12 USB ports on the rear IO (2x Type-C USB4 40 Gbps), four M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0), Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 GbE networking, several “EZ” features, and a 5-year warranty. For those who would like integrated RGBs on their board, there is a small strip under the chipset heatsink that gives off a subtle glow. Or if you don’t want them on, simply turn them off. Either way, it’s a good-looking motherboard and mates perfectly with the 9800X3D and RAM in this combo.



If you’re thinking of putting together a new AM5-based system, but don’t want to pay ridiculous prices, this Newegg combo is a good starting point. At just $969.99, you get an awesome gaming processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a quality mid-range motherboard, and a free 240mm AIO. The $219.99 off the combo essentially puts the RAM at a more reasonable $261. Offers like this usually don’t stick around for long, so grab it before it’s gone!

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, gaming chair, or CPU Deals pages.