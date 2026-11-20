Newegg is back at it again with a fresh set of combo deals just in time for Black Friday. This 4-item combo offers a massive $369 discount; if you apply it to the RAM, it comes down to $111 and brings back memories of days past. For only $1,549, you get an awesome gaming (and productivity) chip in the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 32GB of V-Color DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM, a premium Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wifi motherboard, and a 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD . Newegg even sweetens the pot with a free 240mm MSI AIO ($85 value). You’re only a couple of parts away from a complete AM5 system with this awesome Newegg deal.

The RAM included in the combo is V-Color Manta XSky. This memory kit has been a commonplace in Newegg bundles for a while now. And though some may not recognize the name, they are quality kits. The sticks sport black heat spreaders and a frosted RGB element across the top and match well with the Asus board. Specs-wise, it’s a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 kit with tight timings (CL30-38-38-96 @ 1.35V). Under the hood are SK Hynix ICs, so you do have some headroom if you want to overclock past their rated speed or to tighten them down. AMD’s sweet spot (Price/performance) for AM5 processors is around 6000-6400 MT/s, so these fall into that bucket and pair perfectly with the 9950X3D.

free msi mag coreliquid a13 240mm AIO Save 19% ($368.98) AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 32GB V-Color DDR5-6000 RAM, 2TB Samsung 990 Pro, Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wifi: was $1,918.97 now $1,549.99 at Newegg Save big with this 4-item Newegg combo. You get one of the most powerful X3D chips in the Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor (great for gaming and productivity), 32GB of V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6000 with a low CL30 rating, a solid Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wifi motherboard, and a fast 2TB Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4 x4 drive with speeds to 7,450/6,900 MB/s (R/W). With this combo, you're either getting the RAM for only $110 or the Samsung storage for only $30. Either way, it's a beefy discount for quality components.

Next is the Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. Before the X3D2 was released in April of this year, this was the flagship X3D SKU and offered not only a lot of cores and threads (16c/32t) but also X3D cache (128MB) on one of the CCDs, which is great for gaming. Clock speeds start at 4.3 GHz, with turbo boosting a couple of cores up to 5.7 GHz. With its clock speeds, core count, and extra cache, this processor is not only great for gaming but also awesome for any PC work that needs more cores and threads, like video editing, 3D rendering, and even running VMs.

The third part of the combo is the Samsung 990 Pro M.2. This PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD delivers up to 7,250/6,450 MB/s sequential read/write speeds and up to 850K/1,200K IOPS for random reads/writes. This is a very speedy PCIe 4 drive, only eclipsed by more costly PCIe 5-based drives. We reviewed this drive when it was released and loved its strong all-around performance, excellent software (Samsung Magician), and consistent, efficient, cool-running performance.

Last but certainly not least, we reviewed the Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wifi motherboard and gave it four stars as one of our best options around the ~$500 price point. This premium offering gives users everything they want out of a motherboard. It has strong power delivery to support the 9950X3D processor, five M.2 sockets (three PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports for storage, fast networking with 5GbE and 320MHz Wi-Fi, ample USB ports on the rear I/O including dual USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports, and a premium audio solution using the Real ALC4080 codec along with an integrated amplifier. On top of that, it’s packed with “AI” features (Overclocking, Cooling, Cache Boost) and sports a DIY-friendly design.