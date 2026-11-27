Dust buildup is one of the leading causes of overheating PCs, so whether you have a basic laptop you got on sale for under $300 or a high-end desktop PC costing thousands of dollars, it’s a good idea to invest in a machine that could help you keep it clean. This is where the MiaEpic Z3 comes in, which is currently on sale at $28.49, giving you a 29% discount and saving you $11.50 from its original price. You shouldn’t wait to get this deal, though, as it’s only available while stocks last.

A high-performance blower is one of the more efficient tools you can use to clean your PC, with the MiaEpic Z3 giving you a great balance of cost and functionality. Even though it may be cheaper than some of the options that you could find on Amazon, it can reach speeds of up to 280,000 RPM, allowing it to blow dust and other debris from your fans, filters, and other PC components with little effort. It also comes with enough battery power to run continuously for 90 to 150 minutes, while sporting a fast-charging USB-C port that can take it from flat empty to full in about three hours. You also don’t have to guess when you need to charge the blower, as it comes with a screen showing its remaining battery level.

Save 29% ($11.50) MiaEpic Z3 electric air duster: was $39.99 now $28.49 at Amazon Limited time deal The MiaEpic Z3 electric air duster offers four speeds, from 80,000 RPM all the way to 280,000 RPM, allowing you to quickly and efficiently clean your PC. It also comes with four nozzles and two brush attachments, making it a versatile cleaning machine.

The MiaEpic Z3 goes beyond keeping your desktop PC clean. It has four different power settings — 80,000 RPM, 140,000 RPM, 200,000 RPM, and 280,000 RPM — allowing you to set it to just the right power. It also comes with four precision nozzles and two cleaning brushes, allowing you to use it for other tasks, like blowing up inflatable beds, getting leaves or snow off your car’s windshield, or cleaning tight nooks and crannies in your home. It even sports a tiny LED light when using it in tight dark corners, like the internals of your gaming computer.

Whether you’re looking for a cleaning solution for your new PC, have grown tired of thermal throttling due to blocked filters, or want a practical gift for the techie in your life, you won’t go wrong with the MiaEpic Z3 electric air duster. Buy it now, as the 29% deal that cuts the price down to $28.49 is only available for a limited time.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.