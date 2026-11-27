Usually, buying a monitor involves some sort of compromise: maybe it's not the brightest, or the refresh rate is low, or the text is blurry, etc. How about one that is essentially pitch-perfect? The Alienware AW3226Q, a 32" 4K OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, RGB subpixel layout, and DisplayHDR 400 True Black and Dolby Vision certifications, can be yours for only $549.99 from the Dell store, or $150 off its regular price.

If you're keeping track of features and thinking that this monitor looks about perfect, you're absolutely correct. A resolution of 3840x2160 at 32" is about perfect for a balance between perceptual sharpness and graphics card load in gaming — plus, while ultra-wide displays are excellent for gaming, their curved nature doesn't quite lend itself as well to productivity tasks.

Make no mistake, though: this isn't a "work monitor." First off, the 165 Hz refresh rate is supported by Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility for smooth motion in games, and the peak HDR brightness is 1000 nits, letting you enjoy gorgeous vistas with natural highlights and sun — like, say, in STALKER 2, at least before a mutant chews your face off. As with most any OLED panel, the pixel response time is effectively zero, making for a blur-free experience, and the color gamut covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The pure RGB subpixel layout is worth expanding on, with good reason — most forms of anti-aliasing, namely but not only for text in Windows, assume left-to-right RGB for each color component. Until relatively recently, OLED monitors had acceptable-to-poor text rendering, because they used unorthodox layouts like RGWB or RGBW pixel arrangements. Meanwhile, this one? Our reviewer called it "easily on par with the best professional displays [he's] reviewed."

The thin frames, height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand, and built-in USB hub with USB-C power delivery round out the main specifications. Grab the Alienware AW3226Q OLED monitor for only $549.99 at Dell's store.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.