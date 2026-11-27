We've shown you our selection of gaming laptops and PCs, but the sounds of explosions and dulcet tones of soundtracks deserve a lot better than some dollar-store earbuds you've had since you were a kid. Additionally, when you want some quiet time for yourself, those earbuds won't do you much good. To properly enjoy some aural bliss along with peace and quiet, we suggest the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headset, which can be obtained for only $169.99 from Best Buy, or 23% off its regular $219.99.

The Sony XM line of headsets is known for its top-notch active noise cancellation (ANC), and I can attest to that as the proud owner of the XM4s. This later model has a much slimmer headband and improved noise control. As with other ANC sets, it's an over-ear, closed-back design that insulates you from the world outside. The driver units have 30-mm drivers backed by light and efficient neodymium magnets, with a carbon fiber composite dome.

Save 23% ($50) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $219.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy The Sony XM line of headsets is known for its top-notch active noise cancellation (ANC), and the WH-1000XM5s deliver on front, along with top-notch audio quality, support for lossless codecs, and a hardware equalizer.

Sony says that the frequency response is an oddly wide 4 Hz to 44 kHz, though from personal experience I have no trouble believing they cover pretty much the entire range of human hearing (20 Hz to 20 kHz), judging by how deep the bass can go in my XM4s.

The onboard equalizer is hardware-based, meaning your EQ settings will be kept in the headphones and apply if you connect them to another device, or through the 3.5-mm jack — something even some super-expensive headsets fail at, cough AirPod Max cough. The noise cancellation is configurable, and there's an air pressure optimizer good for plane travel, as well as speak-to-chat functionality that lets ambient sound through on request if you need to talk to someone.

As befits any audiophile-grade bit of kit, the headset supports high-end audio codecs, up to LDAC lossless. In wired operation, the impedance is 48 Ohm, low enough for a phone to drive them to high volume levels if needed. The ANC also works in wired mode, too. The onboard battery lasts 30 hours, or 40 if you forego ANC.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.