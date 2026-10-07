Get a Wi-Fi 7 mesh network for a discounted $149.99 — TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 offers 5,012 Mbps speeds and coverage for 150 devices

If you're looking to upgrade your home network without spending a fortune, investing in a mesh Wi-Fi 7 system is worth considering. Combining fast wireless speeds with wide-area coverage, it is a practical option for homes with multiple devices, including smartphones, gaming PCs, laptops, smart TVs, and smart home devices. Currently on sale, the TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 BE500 mesh Wi-Fi 7 dual-pack is currently available for $149.99 on Amazon, down from its selling price of $199.99. If you want even wider coverage, the triple pack is also on sale and can be purchased for $198.19, which is over $100 off its listed price of $299.99.

Built around dual-band Wi-Fi 7, the TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 mesh system offers combined speeds of up to 5,012 Mbps. It can reach up to 4,324 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 688 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, making it suitable for demanding workloads such as 4K streaming, online gaming, and AR/VR applications. Coverage is another major advantage of the mesh system, with the dual-pack offering up to 4,600 square feet, while the triple-pack extends coverage to up to 6,600 square feet. The system can support more than 150 connected devices, and users can expand the network further by adding additional Deco units.

The Deco 7 also supports simultaneous wired and wireless backhaul, allowing Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connections to work together to distribute traffic between Deco units. This can provide faster and more stable connections throughout the home, particularly when multiple devices are connected at the same time. For security, the Deco 7 supports TP-Link HomeShield, which provides network and IoT protection along with features such as security scans, IoT device identification, basic parental controls, Quality of Service settings, and network activity reports.

At $149.99 for the dual-pack and $198.19 for the triple-pack, the Deco 7 BE5000 is a great option if you're looking to dramatically extend wireless coverage across a larger home. It is also an excellent choice if you want to upgrade to a faster Wi-Fi 7 system for your home or office setup.