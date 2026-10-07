Get a Wi-Fi 7 mesh network for a discounted $149.99 — TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 offers 5,012 Mbps speeds and coverage for 150 devices

Deals
By
Published

Faster Wi-Fi, wider coverage.

The TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh Wi-Fi System
(Image credit: TP-Link)

If you're looking to upgrade your home network without spending a fortune, investing in a mesh Wi-Fi 7 system is worth considering. Combining fast wireless speeds with wide-area coverage, it is a practical option for homes with multiple devices, including smartphones, gaming PCs, laptops, smart TVs, and smart home devices. Currently on sale, the TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 BE500 mesh Wi-Fi 7 dual-pack is currently available for $149.99 on Amazon, down from its selling price of $199.99. If you want even wider coverage, the triple pack is also on sale and can be purchased for $198.19, which is over $100 off its listed price of $299.99.

TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 BE500 mesh Wi-Fi 7 dual-pack
TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 BE500 mesh Wi-Fi 7 dual-pack: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 for $149.99 with TP-Link’s Deco 7 BE5000 dual-pack Wi-Fi 7 mesh system offering coverage of up to 4,600 sq. ft. and up to 5,012 Mbps speeds.

View Deal
TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 BE500 mesh Wi-Fi 7 triple-pack
TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 BE500 mesh Wi-Fi 7 triple-pack: was $299.99 now $198.19 at Amazon

Save over $100 on TP-Link’s Deco 7 BE5000 triple-pack Wi-Fi 7 mesh system offering excellent coverage of up to 6,600 sq. ft. for large homes.

View Deal
TOPICS
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.