Get an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for only $320 — 2-item Newegg combo saves $149 and nets one of the fastest gaming CPUs and a quality MSI X870E motherboard for only $578

If you’re in the market for an AM5 CPU and motherboard, Newegg has a solid 2-item combo to help. For just $578 , you get the Ryzen 5 9800X3D, one of the fastest CPUs for gaming, and a quality MSI X870E Gaming Max Wifi motherboard. The $149 savings, when applied to the processor, make it the least expensive way, by far, to buy the popular CPU and jump into (or upgrade) the AM5 platform.

First, and the star of the show, is one of the most popular and fastest current-generation CPUs for gaming, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and suits most applications. This combo also includes a free Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 AIO (a $80 value), which easily handles the 120W processor.

free CM elite liquid 240 AIO, AMD Game bundle Save 20% ($149) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, MSI MAG X870E Gaming Max Wifi: was $727.99 now $578.99 at Amazon All-time low price Snag a great deal on a AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in this 2-item Newegg combo. You get a quality MSI X870E motherboard with plenty of connectivity, and the star of the show one of the best gaming CPUs around

The combo includes the MSI MAG X870E Gaming Max Wifi motherboard, a solid mid-range refresh board with all the platform's latest features. You get fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 (160MHz) and 5 GbE, DDR5 support up to 8200 MT/s, ample storage options with three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports, and 10 USB ports on the rear I/O, including a fast 40 Gbps Type-C port. Plenty of connectivity. It also looks good with the black PCB and silver heatsinks and can blend into most build themes, as long as you don’t want a solid black or solid white aesthetic. I didn’t review this specific motherboard, but I do like most of MSI’s X870E offerings.