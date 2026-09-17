Get an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for only $320 — 2-item Newegg combo saves $149 and nets one of the fastest gaming CPUs and a quality MSI X870E motherboard for only $578

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2-item Newegg combo nets Ryzen 7 9800X3D for only $320

9800X3D, MSI X870E Gaming Max Wifi
(Image credit: Future)

If you’re in the market for an AM5 CPU and motherboard, Newegg has a solid 2-item combo to help. For just $578, you get the Ryzen 5 9800X3D, one of the fastest CPUs for gaming, and a quality MSI X870E Gaming Max Wifi motherboard. The $149 savings, when applied to the processor, make it the least expensive way, by far, to buy the popular CPU and jump into (or upgrade) the AM5 platform.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, MSI MAG X870E Gaming Max Wifi
free CM elite liquid 240 AIO, AMD Game bundle
Save 20% ($149)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, MSI MAG X870E Gaming Max Wifi: was $727.99 now $578.99 at Amazon

All-time low price

Snag a great deal on a AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in this 2-item Newegg combo. You get a quality MSI X870E motherboard with plenty of connectivity, and the star of the show one of the best gaming CPUs around

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.