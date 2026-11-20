Buying a nice graphics card... in this economy? After Nvidia shipped all the GPUs to AI data centers? Yes, it's actually possible, if you act fast. Newegg is currently running a deal on a GeForce RTX 5070 12 GB, in this case the MSI Ventus 2X OC variant, and you can get a hold of one for $839.99 after you apply the coupon. That's $60 off the going rate of about $900 for even the most affordable variants of this class of card. Better act fast, before Jensen finds himself yet another person to share a plate of chips with.

In this price bracket of $839.99, the RTX 5070 is actually a heck of a good deal in this age of scarce, price-inflated cards. This card slots in just behind AMD's pricier RX 9070 in terms of raw performance, a gap that can be closed by Nvidia's superior DLSS upscaling quality and cleaner frame generation. The price is correspondingly lower too, as the red team's GPUs have steeply climbed in price lately.

As you can see from the handy chart above with our testing at 1080p, the standard RTX 5070 occupies pretty much the precise middle slot on the green team's lineup. If you flip through the album, you'll see we found that it's capable of playing most any game at 1440p and high framerates, at high detail levels with raytracing. It'll also manage 4K gameplay with raytracing across many titles, with the help of DLSS and DLSS FG, and with judicious tuning of the highest graphical settings that are usually diminishing returns anyway.

Not only that, prices for faster options are so far out there that their value propositions compared to this RTX 5070 range from iffy to laughable. Radeon RX 9070 XTs start at a grand, while the cheapest of Nvidia's RTX 5080 cards go for well over $2,200, with most models sitting around $2,500. As for the RTX 5090s, those are all speed-learning Mandarin and Cantonese and unavailable for comment.



For now, this deal on a GeForce RTX 5070 12 GB is one of the best we've seen for the first day of Black Friday, but you'll need to pounce fast.