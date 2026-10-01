Get over 70% off this Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1 wired mechanical gaming keyboard — just $34 buys a quality full-size keeb with Cherry MX2A switches

With RAM, storage, and graphics card prices still stuck in the stratosphere and no relief in sight, we have an opportunity to upgrade other parts of our PC that aren’t affected by the AIpocalypse. Take, for example, this full-size Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1 wired mechanical gaming keyboard, on sale for only $34 with promo code WOOTCHERRY. That’s an incredible 67% off the original $119.00 list price, 50% off Amazon pricing, and, by far, an all-time low. If you happen to be a new customer at Woot, you get $10 off, taking it down to a dirt-cheap $29 and one of the best deals on a name-brand mechanical keyboard we’ve seen in a while.

The Xtrfy MX 3.1 is a full-size (100%) keyboard boasting a high-quality aluminum frame and RGB lighting. It features the latest Cherry MX2A switches (Red - Linear, smooth and quiet) designed to reduce wobble, eliminate spring ping, and offer a notably smoother feel out of the box than the original. The keys come pre-lubed and feature a new spring design to reduce scratchiness and noise compared with the previous iteration. The updated keys are also durable, rated for up to 100 million keystrokes so that you can hammer away without worry. It also includes integrated internal damping mechanisms to reduce fatigue and lower its acoustic profile.

The Cherry keeb uses a 1,000 Hz polling rate and also includes useful gaming functions. You get full N-key rollover (where all keys can register simultaneously), anti-ghosting to prevent false or missed key presses when you press multiple keys at a time, and fully programmable keys through the Cherry software. The MX 3.1 also features 16.8 million-color RGB LED lighting shining up around the keys and out the sides. With the same Cherry software, you can choose from several canned schemes or program your own. You can also personalize multimedia controls, create shortcuts and macros with the software.