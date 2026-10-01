Get over 70% off this Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1 wired mechanical gaming keyboard — just $34 buys a quality full-size keeb with Cherry MX2A switches

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Upgrade your clacker to the full-size Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1 mechanical gaming keyboard for only $34 with promo code

Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1
(Image credit: Future)

With RAM, storage, and graphics card prices still stuck in the stratosphere and no relief in sight, we have an opportunity to upgrade other parts of our PC that aren’t affected by the AIpocalypse. Take, for example, this full-size Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1 wired mechanical gaming keyboard, on sale for only $34 with promo code WOOTCHERRY. That’s an incredible 67% off the original $119.00 list price, 50% off Amazon pricing, and, by far, an all-time low. If you happen to be a new customer at Woot, you get $10 off, taking it down to a dirt-cheap $29 and one of the best deals on a name-brand mechanical keyboard we’ve seen in a while.

Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1
Save 71% ($85)
Cherry Xtrfy MX 3.1: was $119.99 now $34.99 at Woot!

All-time low price

Snag an incredible deal on Cherry's full-size Xtrfy MX 3.1 keyboard for only $34 with promo code WOOTCHERRY.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.