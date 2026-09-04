Get this stunning MSI RTX 5060 Ti 16G deal at Walmart for $200 less than anywhere else — only $569.99 for the solid mid-range Shadow 2x OC Plus gaming GPU is a steal by anyone's standards

It’s not often we find deals on video cards, but Walmart has a whopper for any gamer who needs a boost. Get your hands on the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16G Shadow 2X OC Plus for only $569.99 . While this card certainly isn’t at its lowest price ever, it is the lowest-priced RTX 5060 Ti 16GB we could find on Amazon ($759.99) , Newegg ($799.99 - also an MSI Shadow) , or Best Buy (also a $779.99 MSI Shadow) , and by an incredible $200. As you may have noticed, the median price for an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB in early August was just over $800, a 39% jump from June, when you could find it for $570 at Walmart right now.

The Shadow 2X OC Plus version sports an all-black, performance-focused design with two large fans to keep the card running cool during long gaming sessions. The shadowy appearance is sure to blend in with a black-themed build (sorry, no integrated RGBs). It’s one of the smaller 5060 Ti’s out there (8.8 x 4.9 x 1.6-inches - a 1.5-slot card) compared to the triple-fan options, which means it can fit inside many small form-factor chassis for a small but still powerful system.

MSI MSI RTX 5060 Ti Shadow 2X : $569.99 at Walmart Save $200 on this MSI RTX 5060 Ti 16G Shadow 2X OC Plus video card at Walmart. While $570 doesn't sound like the best for a 5060 Ti 16GB, consider the rest are almost $200 more expensive.

The card uses a full-length PCIe slot (runs at x8 speeds) and is powered by a single 6+2 PCIe connector—plenty for its 180W power envelope. Video outputs consist of three DisplayPort (v2.1b) and one HDMI (v.2.1b) ports - standard fare. Base core clocks start at 2,407 MHz and boost to at least 2,646 MHz, while the ample 16GB of GDDR7 RAM runs at 28 Gbps across a 128-bit bus. The 5060 Ti 16GB is a decidedly mid-range part that plays well at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, offering an average of over 105 frames per second across 11 rasterized games at 1080p and 73 frames per second at the more intensive 1440p, which is plenty for today’s games (don’t forget about DLSS and MFG!). That said, we are aware that the AMD Radeon 9070 GRE exists, and if you can find it for less, it's faster all around, even with ray tracing. Choose your poison, as each has its positives and negatives.