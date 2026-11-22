The Razer Basilisk V3 is currently available for a low price of $32.99 on Amazon, down from its regular list price of $69.99. Razer is known to offer some of the best gaming mice on the market, and if you are looking for a new upgrade, this deal is worth your money. Offering an ergonomic design, the mouse comes with a variety of customizations and can cater to a variety of gaming genres.

The Razer Basilisk V3 is a wired gaming mouse featuring a right-handed design, a textured matte-black finish, and a thumb rest. It features 13 programmable inputs, including the scroll wheel controls, which can be configured for different commands, macros, and shortcuts. The mouse uses Razer's Focus+ optical sensor with a native sensitivity of 20,000 DPI, which can be increased to 26,000 DPI using Razer’s Synapse software. It also has a dedicated sniper button that can temporarily lower sensitivity for more precise aiming.

One of its main features is the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, which supports both notched scrolling and a free-spinning mode. It also includes Smart-Reel Mode, which automatically switches to free-spinning when the wheel is scrolled quickly and returns to tactile scrolling at slower speeds. Other features include 11 customizable RGB lighting zones, three polling rate options of 125 Hz, 500 Hz, and 1,000 Hz, and second-generation optical switches. The mouse also features a 6-foot braided USB cable and weighs approximately 94 grams.

Considering its discounted price of $32.99, the Razer Basilisk V3 offers a solid set of features at less than half its original price. Its ergonomic design, customizable buttons, adjustable sensitivity, and versatile scroll wheel make it suitable for both gaming and everyday desktop use.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.