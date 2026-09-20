Give your PC the deep clean it deserves — the Wolfbox MF60 Air Duster with up to 110,000 RPM drops to $33.99

Dust buildup is one of the primary causes of performance throttling and it is highly recommended to clean your PC as part of its regular maintenance. One of the easiest ways to keep your system dust-free is to invest in a powerful air duster. Right now the Wolfbox MF60 is currently available at a 32% discount on Amazon, bringing the price down from $49.99 to just $33.99.

Cooling fans within your PC case or laptop end up pulling in a lot of dust, lint, and even small debris that can clog heatsinks, radiators, and various other components. This results in inefficient heat dissipation that can lead to hotter components and drop in performance. While compressed air cans work well, a high-powered electric air duster is a much better option in the long run.

The Wolfbox MF60 is a wireless rechargeable air duster offering three fan speed levels and is claimed to deliver air speeds of up to 72.4 m/s with fan speeds of up to 110,000 RPM. Featuring dual 2,500mAh batteries, the company claims up to 240 minutes of runtime at its lowest fan speed of 25,000 RPM. The air duster can be fully recharged via USB Type-C in about 3.5 hours. It also includes multiple attachments, including a round all-purpose nozzle, a flat nozzle for blowing dust off PC cases and desks, a long nozzle for deep-cleaning computer keyboards and car vents, and a dedicated nozzle for inflating pool floats, beach balls, air mattresses, and more.

If you're on the lookout for a convenient way to keep your PC clean without relying on disposable compressed air cans, the Wolfbox MF60 is definitely worth considering. At its discounted price of $33.99, it's a practical addition to your PC maintenance toolkit, especially if you regularly clean your PC, laptop or other electronics.