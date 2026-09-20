Give your PC the deep clean it deserves — the Wolfbox MF60 Air Duster with up to 110,000 RPM drops to $33.99

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A handy PC cleaning upgrade.

The Wolfbox MF60 compressed electric air duster
(Image credit: Wolfbox)

Dust buildup is one of the primary causes of performance throttling and it is highly recommended to clean your PC as part of its regular maintenance. One of the easiest ways to keep your system dust-free is to invest in a powerful air duster. Right now the Wolfbox MF60 is currently available at a 32% discount on Amazon, bringing the price down from $49.99 to just $33.99.

Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster
Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster: was $49.99 now $33.99 at Amazon

From cleaning dusty PCs, laptops, and peripherals to clearing debris from desks and car vents, the Wolfbox MF60 offers a versatile alternative to compressed air cans.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Why mess around with a air duster? Just throw the PC in the bathtub and get it properly cleaned. Make sure to unplug it from the wall receptacle first however.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    TechieTwo said:
    Why mess around with a air duster? Just throw the PC in the bathtub and get it properly cleaned. Make sure to unplug it from the wall receptacle first however.
    Why?
    Why would you expend energy and brainpower posting absolute nonsense?
    Reply