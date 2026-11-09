AMD admits GPU driver bug is writing data continuously, wearing out SSDs — Radeon owner claims External Events Utility used up 1% of SSD health every month for over a year, company promises a fix soon

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Radeon drivers may be quietly racking up thousands of gigabytes in SSD writes

AMD GPU
(Image credit: YouTube - AMD)
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An SSD can spend most of its day doing very little, particularly when a PC is sitting idle. That may not be the case for some AMD Radeon systems, however, with reports suggesting that AMD’s External Events Utility (EEU), which is installed alongside Radeon drivers, may be writing data to the system driver continuously, even when the computer is barely being used. The issue drew attention again on November 8, when Reddit user ‘darklinkpower’ highlighted reports of the unusual drive activity.

One Radeon owner claimed the problem had been quietly eating into their drive's reported health for more than a year, writing: "I just found out that the driver eats up 1% of my SSD health every month for 16 months." Another user reported sustained writes of approximately 5MB/s while their PC was idle. Another one claimed their SSD health had dropped by about 1% every month for 16 months. AMD has acknowledged the problem. In an October 21 response on its community forum, a company representative confirmed that they were investigating. “Yes. We're looking into it with the aim to resolve it in a future driver release." He said. Another representative, AMAD Vik, subsequently offered a more encouraging update on Reddit, apologizing and saying, “This is hopefully fixed in the next one."

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • russell_john
    AMD EEU is also present if you have an AMD CPU but doesn't seem to exhibit the same behavior and seems to be mostly idle. ReBAR also works different with Nvidia and is turned on and off on a game by game basis. You'd be surprised how many games have ReBAR turned off by default in the Nvidia drivers. For instance Ubisoft's latest Shadows and Black Flag Resynced both have ReBAR turned off by default. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has ReBAR off while Horizon Forbidden West has it turned on. AMD on the other hand turns it on for everything whether it helps or not
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    Well I wasn't seeing the offending .exe's in my list, but I definitely have noticed a 1% drop in longevity about every 5 months - not as bad as reported, but I have been wondering why. Maybe this is why
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    You won't get a fix... remember AMD doesnt care about consumers anymore, only data centers.
    Reply
  • Tulpin
    Last year my brand new drive cooked itself inside 2 years of use only really gaming. And I found it temps were way higher on idle than it should be but wasn't smart enough to look for this stuff.

    Now I see my new expensive drive was also getting chewed up. But I have disabled the culprit.

    When does amd send me the cheque for my SSD they nuked?
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    hmm i wonder if something similar with nvidia gpus on amd cpu systems as i have noticed my ssd storage randomly go up and down (soemtiems gigabytes a day) even while idle.
    Reply
  • GeorgeLY
    Fortunately does not look that it affects Linux: I have system with AMD graphics, which I use daily in Linux for work and very occasionally in Windows. I do play on it from time to time.
    `smartctl` shows ~900 days of being on and total written at 69TB, which is slightly more than 1% of its resource.
    Reply
  • artk2219
    Arkitekt78 said:
    You won't get a fix... remember AMD doesnt care about consumers anymore, only data centers.
    There should be a fix in pretty short order, especially after a potential lawsuit. I can imagine that there are enough people around that they could get some sort of lawsuit thrown together in short order.
    Reply
  • Makaveli
    I already checked and that service is writing 0.6 mb/s and my SSD health is at 98% on a WD 850X that has been in use for about 3 years so not an issue here.

    I'm still on Win 10

    Arkitekt78 said:
    You won't get a fix... remember AMD doesnt care about consumers anymore, only data centers.

    Ya except one of the AMD's dev's on reddit said it will be fix in the next driver version.....
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    I wonder if the issue is present in Linux as well. I haven't noticed anything strange with CachyOS, at least, so I hope not.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • helper800
    russell_john said:
    AMD EEU is also present if you have an AMD CPU but doesn't seem to exhibit the same behavior and seems to be mostly idle. ReBAR also works different with Nvidia and is turned on and off on a game by game basis. You'd be surprised how many games have ReBAR turned off by default in the Nvidia drivers. For instance Ubisoft's latest Shadows and Black Flag Resynced both have ReBAR turned off by default. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has ReBAR off while Horizon Forbidden West has it turned on. AMD on the other hand turns it on for everything whether it helps or not
    Where does one 'turn on' rebar for these games? I Download the standalone driver for my card and have all those settings enabled in my motherboard's BIOS. I do not have any of those mentioned games, but is there literally a 'rebar' setting in the games settings? Do you turn these on in the Nvidia control panel that has to be downloaded through the MS store?
    Reply