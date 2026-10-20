AMD's FSR 4.1 now works on Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, Xbox Series X and S, and Ryzen AI Max, AI 9, and Z2 SoCs — new release brings cutting-edge tech to older hardware with a small performance cost

News
By
Published

AMD gives older GPUs an image quality boost amid the ongoing AI chip drought

AMD GPU
(Image credit: YouTube - AMD)
2

Earlier this year, AMD brought the previously RX 9000-exclusive FSR 4 upscaling tech to Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards and promised an early 2027 release for RX 6000-series products. Christmas has come early for RDNA 2 and many other Radeon gamers, as Radeon honcho Jack Hyunh has announced an FSR 4.1 release for Radeon RX 6000 series cards, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, Ryzen Z-series handhelds, and machines with Ryzen AI Max and AI 9 chips today.

To accomplish this feat, AMD says it tweaked FSR 4.1's neural network model to support the INT8 shader hardware (as opposed to the higher-precision FP8 matrix acceleration hardware on Radeon 9000 cards). Additionally, the version specific to handhelds is slimmed down even further, to less than half the size of the full one.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    Good to see AMD deliver on their promise... Albeit it was more like a forced hand than anything else, haha. Still a positive for AMD RDNA2 GPU owners!

    *looks at 6900XT* You get to live longer.

    Also, this: "Support for the Vulkan API with FSR 4.1 is set to arrive at some point, as well, a boon for some games and console emulators".

    I hope that is soon. Cachy's Proton version already has FSR4.1 working for my 9070XT, so I'm hoping they add it for the 6800M in my laptop soon :D

    Regards.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Support for the Vulkan API with FSR 4.1 is set to arrive at some point, as well, a boon for some games and console emulators. - this article

    Uh, yeah, "some games and console emulators" and how about an entire OS family called Linux.
    Reply