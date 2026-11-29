Bilibili user 51972 discovered an issue causing performance drops brought on by the Gigabyte Control Center (GCC) app. Uniko’s Hardware shared the story on X, where the tech creator investigated a gaming PC that was apparently suffering from an unknown issue. The unit had an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and a Gigabyte RTX GPU, and it was initially thought that the problem was caused by an unexplained issue allegedly plaguing the 9800X3D, which some members of the Chinese gaming community call “AMDip.”

However, upon deeper investigation, the 51972 team discovered that the stuttering problem matched the RGB effects delivered by the GCC. This led them to suspect that the issue was not with the processor, but with the GCC app causing some sort of interference. The problem apparently started after the installation of Nvidia Game Ready Driver 595.71, which was released to fix an issue in the game The Ascent. Although this update fixed an intermittent black bar issue in the title, it has also reportedly caused some interference in the GCC’s communications pipeline to the GPU’s MCU to control its RGB lighting.

The team then used AI tools to reverse engineer the GCC app and created a workaround that stopped the two workloads — the main GPU driver and the RGB lighting control — from conflicting with each other. What’s more interesting, though, is that the team reported the problem and their solution to Gigabyte China, to which the company allegedly replied that it had already fired the entire GCC team because of the huge number of complaints about the software.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Many users also complain about the control centers developed by different hardware manufacturers, like GCC, Armory Crate, iCUE, Synapse, and more, with many saying that they’re unnecessarily complicated, use up too many resources, and conflict with other drivers, just as we’ve seen today. We’ve seen examples of this just this month, as both AMD and Nvidia faced a problem that caused their drivers to write gigabytes of data per hour to users’ SSDs, wearing out the drives and reducing their lifespan.

Thankfully, Gigabyte says that it has already fixed the problem with the latest version of GCC. But with the nearly infinite number of configurations that hardware manufacturers have to deal with, we expect that this won’t be the last time we’ll be hearing about a driver issue with gaming PCs.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.