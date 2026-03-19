Intel's new feature can improve game loading times by up to 3x — Precompiled Shader Delivery comes to Arc Xe2 and Xe3 GPUs following DirectX SDK release
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By Hassam Nasir published
Support doesn't extend to Alchemist for now.
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Microsoft launched Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) last year as part of the DirectX SDK, but it was limited to only the ROG Xbox Ally devices at the time. The feature was always intended to eventually go mainstream — and Intel has just released a new graphics driver that brings a version of it to Arc GPUs. The company is calling it "Precompiled Shader Distribution" and it's available on select mobile and desktop chips.