Nvidia’s GeForce driver 621.14 is reportedly causing excessive background writes on idle PCs, inducing extra wear on SSDs. One user measured about 3GB an hour on the susceptible driver, and another mentioned estimated up to 30GB/hour on the newer 621.24. This follows a similar-looking bug from AMD’s video driver discovered last month.

The bug is described by user Andergraude in an Nvidia forum post as “new in 621.14,” which came out on Nov. 4, who says it operates by “continuously [rewriting] the binary log file” with “real writes” to the drive. The writes are coming from the NVDisplay.Container.exe process, or the “NVIDIA Display Container LS” service, which logs to the nvlog.nvlgstg file. This background service is necessary for running the Nvidia Control Panel and App. It’s not clear what’s written in the log, and not every system is necessarily impacted.

The “real writes” point comes from the fact that a per-process write counter is not the same as writes reaching the drive. The measurements came from Windows Resource Monitor, Windows performance counters, and CrystalDiskInfo. The Data Units Written counter matched Windows’ reporting. This test showed 515MB of process I/O coming with 270MB of total writes to the C: drive over five minutes. That works out to roughly 3GB per hour, in line with the user’s own estimate.

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Worse, “the write volume increases as the file grows.” Stopping the service and deleting the log can temporarily reduce the writes. With the previous driver version 621.01, the writes totaled less than 2MB per five minutes, and a second user in the thread confirmed that a rollback helps.

Mitigation attempts, such as three clean reinstalls with the help of DDU from that second user, did not fix the problem. The writing process also impacted gaming and video performance, potentially causing hitching, which suggests it gets worse under load.

Another user, AyzekUorren, in a separate thread about driver 621.24, which came out Nov. 12, says that it could get up to “about 30gb per 1h” or even “70gb or even more” with longer sessions. This is even with telemetry disabled in the Nvidia App. Noted is that every Alt+Tab added 500MB to 1GB of writes, at least for this user.

In AMD’s case, it was the External Events Utility, or atieclxx.exe, that exhibited constant writes on an idle PC. In that case, the AMD utility was reportedly copying its own executable every second. To put the impact into context, the AMD bug had rates reported between 0.3 and 5MB/s while total drive writes in the 621.14 test measured around 0.9MB/s.

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The Nvidia numbers are somewhat alarming, given that a typical 1TB SSD is rated for 600TB of writes over a standard five-year warranty. Even at 270MB per five minutes, this could be about 28TB per year — for a never-sleeping PC — which is reaching toward 5% of the drive’s rated endurance, although the writes include everything the system is writing and realistic uptime will be less. However, at the higher end — 30GB per hour, at eight hours a day — one could see 15% of drive endurance worn every year for nothing.

This doesn’t make it a drive killer, but given how much users value drive endurance, especially with SSD prices as they are, avoiding unnecessary writes like this is certainly a priority. To see if you’re affected, check Resource Monitor and look for the telltale NVDisplay.Container.exe and the nvlog.nvlgstg file in the list. You can also check the SMART Data Units Written value with CrystalDiskInfo or equivalent, such as your drive’s SSD toolbox.

At this time, no fix or hotfix has been announced, and the best workaround is to do a rollback. A similar issue in the past, fixed with driver update 471.96 back in 2021, was covered by Nvidia’s release notes. As it stands, Nvidia has “N/A” for 621.24’s Open Issues, and the company has not acknowledged the bug. For the AMD bug, the driver wasn't fixed for over three weeks (and came as an optional update).

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