Open source project renders your Windows 11 desktop using the NPU rather than the GPU — ‘npu-driver’ can only run at 2 to 3 Hz, targets 30 Hz performance

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Developer is aiming for 30 Hz performance on Intel Panther Lake NPUs but the current version of this research driver is only achieving 2 to 3 Hz.

NPU rendering
(Image credit: labscommunity on GitHub)
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A developer group by the name of labscommunity has released a prototype driver for Windows 11 that renders the desktop using an NPU instead of the system’s (i)GPU. The new driver is called npu-driver, and the open-source (Apache 2.0) code is available on GitHub. It has been tested on Intel Panther Lake systems, and while it isn’t hitting its 30 Hz performance target yet, it is clever enough to fall back to GPU on request or on any fault.

(Image credit: labscommunity on GitHub)
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    I wonder if this could save battery power.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Nova Lake-S NPU6 should increase by around 50% to 74 TOPS. We might be able to brute force our way into making this viable.
    Reply
  • salgado18
    This isvery nice! Now the iGPU can be used to... what? Any iGPU usage I can think of is either full desktop rendering, or fullscreen without a desktop. How many people play 3D games windowed?
    Reply
  • ravewulf
    Another example of "just because you can, doesn't mean you should"
    Reply
  • VizzieTheViz
    So we have an NPU specifically added for AI being used for rendering the desktop so the iGPU that used to render the desktop can do AI work?

    I think I don’t get it.
    Reply