As Supercomputing 2026 (SC26) opens in Chicago this week, AMD is indirectly needling Nvidia about the lack of native FP64 data type support in its data center GPU products. FP64, or double-precision floating-point math, is widely used in the high-performance scientific computing and simulation fields that are the focus of SC26. For those customers, AMD is trumpeting the value of its latest Instinct MI430X accelerator for customers that still need native FP64, like national laboratories and supercomputing centers.

Over the past few years, Nvidia has reallocated die area on its data center GPUs to favor the lower-precision matrix math that boosts the operations needed for much of modern AI inference. That reallocation only makes business sense, as the total addressable market for AI compute has exploded while the demand for double-precision math in large supercomputing installations has remained flat by comparison.

To make up for the lack of native FP64 support, Nvidia has turned to techniques that allow it to emulate FP64 operations using methods like the Ozaki schemes. But AMD claims this kind of emulation is nowhere close to a replacement for native double-precision processing for a few reasons—hence continued development of specialized products like the MI430X.

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For one, AMD notes that Ozaki emulation assumes that the workload in question resembles a dense general matrix multiply (GEMM). In its own application profiling, the company says "less than 10%" of HPC workloads perform dense GEMM operations, so this emulation is a good replacement for native compute. Dense linear algebra is the one common workload for which AMD says Ozaki emulation is a natural fit.

For workloads like sparse iterative linear algebra, stencils and hydrodynamics, high-order finite element analysis, Monte Carlo and particle transport, and classical molecular dynamics, AMD says developers still need strong FP64 vector performance for the best results.

Furthermore, even for workloads that map well onto GEMM operations, AMD says matrix sizes must be large in order to achieve the best performance, and that might also not be a given for every operation. The operands of those matrices also have to be sized well to the hardware, as incorrectly scaled operands can reduce performance. The FP64 vector math capabilities of the MI430X are insensitive to those operand sizing issues.

Beyond those stumbling blocks, AMD also notes that using Ozaki emulation methods can cause the memory footprint of an application to balloon, requiring up to three times more capacity than native FP64 would.

Since HBM capacity is directly tied to GPUs in modern supercomputing installations, fitting a workload to a machine that can only emulate FP64 operations could have cascading effects on the number of GPUs and compute nodes required, causing knock-on challenges for the floor area, power, and cooling required to support the system.

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory Discovery supercomputer, powered by MI430X GPUs (Image credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory)

AMD says the high 432GB of HBM4 memory capacity per MI430X node allows its customers to provision fewer GPUs and compute nodes in a system, saving on networking, power, and floor space.

In addition to its FP64 HPC performance, AMD positions an MI430X-powered supercomputer as an AI inference platform for developing workloads that utilize those models as part of the research process. But there are some key differences between those systems and the Helios rack-scale accelerator powered by MI455X GPUs from the same CDNA 5 architectural family.

Each MI430X GPU offers 9.2 PFLOPS of theoretical FP4 compute performance for inference, but that should be understood in the context of the whopping 40.3 PFLOPS of FP4 compute from each AI-focused MI455X accelerator.

Beyond raw performance, the native scale-up domain size of four MI430Xs over AMD’s Infinity Fabric interconnect when coupled with a sixth-generation EPYC host CPU pales in comparison to the domain size of 72 MI455X accelerators in a Helios rack. AMD says this interconnect is optimized more for latency-sensitive operations rather than a massive scale-up domain.

Of course, every customer and user of such a system will have different requirements, and institutional supercomputing installations usually aren’t trying to do double duty as cloud inference providers.

For scientists and engineers whose AI models of choice work well within the 1.72 TB of aggregate HBM4 capacity and 93.2 TB/s of memory bandwidth offered by four MI430X's working together across the 12.3 Tbps of scale-up bandwidth available within such a node, the inference performance of each node is likely more than up to the task of the kinds of AI applications that need to be run alongside double-precision compute workloads.

In any event, the MI430X can already count several supercomputing design wins in its corner. The upcoming Discovery supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Alice Recoque installation in France, the LUMI-AI system at Finland’s CSC, and the Herder system in Germany will all take advantage of the native FP64 support offered by the MI430X.

AMD’s continued support for native FP64, even as Nvidia retreats from that capability in its products, will doubtless be a point of pride for its architects and engineers, even as those institutional supercomputers will be dwarfed by both AMD and Nvidia-powered AI inference installations the world over. The company's semi-custom silicon design chops and chiplet experience give it the flexibility needed to tailor products like the MI430X to these specialized markets instead of pursuing a one-size-fits-all approach.