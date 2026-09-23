AMD begins to add GDDR7 support to its Linux GPU drivers — changes could herald use of advanced memory standard with next-gen Radeon GPUs

News
By
Published

But we still shouldn't expect next-gen gaming cards any time soon.

AMD
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has started to add support for GDDR7 memory and several new graphics IP blocks to its open-source Linux kernel driver, which indicates that software enablement for the company's next-generation standalone GPUs is underway, reports Phoronix. While AMD does not identify the upcoming architecture, the changes are likely tied to its RDNA 5 project — but they don't necessarily herald an imminent launch.

AMD's existing Radeon RX 9000-series graphics processors based on the RDNA 4 architecture use GDDR6 memory, so the addition of GDDR7 identification to drivers is arguably the most explicit confirmation that AMD is setting the stage for its next-generation discrete Radeon graphics processors based on the RDNA 5 architecture.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DS426
    I can see GDDR7 being needed for stronger Radeon AI Pro GPU's (and the customer base there that has the coin to afford it), but will it make it into gaming-class cards? I'm hoping so for at least a new halo card and halo -1, but unfortunately only the rich & famous will be able to afford those bad boys. AMD doesn't have a lot of incentive to make lower margins on essentially a reworked beefy AI GPU with less VRAM, higher clocks, etc. at lower prices, but we'll see what hand they play when the time comes.
    Reply
  • usertests
    DS426 said:
    I can see GDDR7 being needed for stronger Radeon AI Pro GPU's (and the customer base there that has the coin to afford it), but will it make it into gaming-class cards? I'm hoping so for at least a new halo card and halo -1, but unfortunately only the rich & famous will be able to afford those bad boys. AMD doesn't have a lot of incentive to make lower margins on essentially a reworked beefy AI GPU with less VRAM, higher clocks, etc. at lower prices, but we'll see what hand they play when the time comes.
    https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/amds-rdna-5-might-deliver-what-gamers-want-most-more-vram/
    We've seen a leaked document showing what cards they were considering 1-2 years ago, all using 3 GB GDDR7, at 36 Gbps instead of the 28-30 Gbps Nvidia uses now. With that bandwidth on the table, it probably doesn't make sense to use GDDR6 anymore, and 2 GB GDDR7 production could be ending. The end of 2 GB GDDR7 production should help 3 GB GDDR7 module prices to fall to reasonable levels.

    3 GB GDDR7 can enable some interesting moves for the "low-end". An obvious one would be a 128-bit 12 GB card. It ends the 8 GB dilemma and provides enough VRAM for 1080p.

    The document also shows 160-bit 15 GB, which could be a good compromise below 192-bit 18 GB. A 15 GB RDNA5 card with around 2.25x the bandwidth ((36/20.1)*(160/128)) will crush the 9060 XT 16 GB, and nobody will miss that 1 GB.
    Reply