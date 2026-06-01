AMD’s formerly China-exclusive Radeon RX 9070 GRE goes global for $549 on June 2 — RDNA 4 GPU will bridge the gap between RX 9060 XT and RX 9070

Instead of launching an entirely new product to go head-to-head with the best graphics cards on the market, AMD did the next best thing. The chipmaker has decided to make the Radeon RX 9070 GRE, once a China-exclusive SKU, available worldwide. Announced at Computex 2026, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE will hit global retail shelves on June 2 for $549.

The Radeon RX 9070 GRE features the same 4nm Navi 48 silicon found inside the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. The primary differentiator among these models is the number of enabled Compute Units (CUs), which directly affects their graphical performance. The Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT are equipped with 56 and 64 RDNA 4 CUs. In contrast, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE has only 48 CUs, which is 14% fewer than the Radeon RX 9070 and around 25% fewer than the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

If you want to look at it from another angle, AMD is employing a strategic approach to maximize silicon utilization. The Radeon RX 9070 recycles silicon that didn’t quite meet the stringent requirements to become a Radeon RX 9070 XT. In contrast, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE takes this process a step further by reusing silicon that doesn’t fully meet the specifications of the standard Radeon RX 9070.