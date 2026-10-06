AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card crashes below original MSRP — at $529, the best value 12GB GPU is a hot deal

If you're looking for a new graphics card over Prime Day, then you've no doubt got your fingers and toes crossed, praying that the universe aligns to actually offer some discounts on this much-sought-after bracket of PC hardware. One of the best deals we've spotted today is on a brand-new, current-generation, mid-range graphics card that packs 12GB of VRAM. The Asus ATS Radeon RX 9070 GRE GPU is available at Amazon for a deal price of $529.

Over the past 30 days, the price of this GPU has ranged from $529.99 to $589.99. The current maximum list price is $789.99, but that doesn't reflect the more realistic amount the card has actually been recently selling for. The MSRP launch price for the RX 9070 GRE was $549, so it's amazing to see a GPU that falls below that MSRP threshold in the current economic climate for PC components.

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With 12GB of GDDR6, the RX 9070 GRE sports bandwidth speeds of 18 Gbps on a 192-bit bus, producing 432 GB/s of memory bandwidth for speedy operation in both gaming and application use. Similar to the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE is still built on AMD’s RDNA 4 graphics architecture and uses the same Navi 48 GPU; however, the RX 9070 GRE features a cut-down version of the Navi 48 chip with 48 compute units compared to the RX 9070's 56.

AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE sits just behind Nvidia's RTX 5070 in our benchmarking results from our review of the RX 9070 GRE. We found the card to average around 120 frames-per-second at 1080p and about 86.6 FPS at 1440p across our 11-game raster-only test suite.

Combined with a modest power consumption of 220W total power draw, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE is a good GPU choice for 1080p and 1440p gaming, with ample VRAM for playing games on high settings at 1080p, but maybe pushing the limits of 12GB of VRAM when playing with higher settings at 1440p.

So if you're actively looking for a new GPU, then jump on the Asus ATS Radeon RX 9070 GRE for just $529.99; don't hang about, as these lower GPU prices will have the RX 9070 GRE flying off the shelves in the blink of an eye in the current PC component market. To see a graphics card on sale for under its launch MSRP is a very rare sight, and one of the best Prime Day GPU deals out there.