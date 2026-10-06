AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card crashes below original MSRP — at $529, the best value 12GB GPU is a hot deal

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A current-generation graphics card available for less than its launch price

Asus ATS Radeon RX 9070 GRE
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a new graphics card over Prime Day, then you've no doubt got your fingers and toes crossed, praying that the universe aligns to actually offer some discounts on this much-sought-after bracket of PC hardware. One of the best deals we've spotted today is on a brand-new, current-generation, mid-range graphics card that packs 12GB of VRAM. The Asus ATS Radeon RX 9070 GRE GPU is available at Amazon for a deal price of $529.

Over the past 30 days, the price of this GPU has ranged from $529.99 to $589.99. The current maximum list price is $789.99, but that doesn't reflect the more realistic amount the card has actually been recently selling for. The MSRP launch price for the RX 9070 GRE was $549, so it's amazing to see a GPU that falls below that MSRP threshold in the current economic climate for PC components.

Asus ATS Radeon RX 9070 GRE
Save 7% ($40)
Asus ATS Radeon RX 9070 GRE: was $569.99 now $529.99 at Amazon

A great graphics card for 1080p and 1440p gaming, the RX 9070 GRE sports 12GB of VRAM and boost clock speeds of 2920 MHz.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.