AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card returns to its lowest-ever price of $499 — rare deal places this current-generation 12GB GPU below its MSRP launch price

It's back: one of the best deals on a brand-new, current-generation, mid-range graphics card that packs 12GB of VRAM. There is a little hoop to jump through via Newegg to receive the discount, but it's more than worth it to slash $70 off the card and bring the price back down to its all-time low. AMD's Gigabyte Gaming Radeon RX 9070 GRE GPU is available at Newegg for $499. All you need to do is click on the "Extra Discount Available" link and enter your email address to receive the promotional code. Once you do that, you bring the price of this graphics card all the way down from its $569.99 list price. It's a very grim time for shopping for PC component upgrades, so to see an actual deal on a GPU that takes it below its MSRP in today's inflated market is a rare sight indeed.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

The RX 9070 GRE was initially made available to the Chinese GPU market and received a few changes from the original RX 9070 XT. The available VRAM was cut from 16GB to just 12GB of GDDR6, but it still sports bandwidth speeds of 18 Gbps on a 192-bit bus, producing 432 GB/s of memory bandwidth in gaming and applications. The Radeon RX 9070 GRE is still built on AMD’s RDNA 4 graphics architecture and uses the same Navi 48 GPU as the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. The RX 9070 GRE features a cut-down version of the Navi 48 chip with 48 compute units compared to the RX 9070's 56. Using just 220W total power draw, the RX 9070 GRE has an Identical power footprint to the standard Radeon RX 9070 GPU, making it quite power efficient and not needing a huge power supply to run.

We benchmarked the Radeon RX 9070 GRE in our extensive review, putting it through its paces in our suite of games. We found the card averages a cool 120 FPS at 1080p settings and 86.6 FPS at 1440p across our 11-game raster-only test suite. This is a good GPU choice for 1080p and 1440p gaming, with the RX 9070 GRE packing ample VRAM for high settings at 1080p, but pushing ultra settings at 1440p may use up the 12GB of VRAM. AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE sits just behind Nvidia's RTX 5070 in our results chart that you can view below.

If you're actively looking for a new GPU in the current PC component market, you're more than aware of the considerable price hikes across the GPU lineups from both AMD and Nvidia. To see a graphics card on sale for under its launch MSRP is a very rare sight, and I personally did not expect to see this kind of deal again outside of a large sale event like Prime Day or Black Friday. So if you're looking for a competent card for 1080p and 1440p gaming, then jump on the Gigabyte Gaming RX 9070 GRE for just $499.99.