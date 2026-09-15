AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card returns to its lowest-ever price of $499 — rare deal places this current-generation 12GB GPU below its MSRP launch price

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The only current-generation graphics card available for less than its launch price

AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE
(Image credit: Future)

It's back: one of the best deals on a brand-new, current-generation, mid-range graphics card that packs 12GB of VRAM. There is a little hoop to jump through via Newegg to receive the discount, but it's more than worth it to slash $70 off the card and bring the price back down to its all-time low. AMD's Gigabyte Gaming Radeon RX 9070 GRE GPU is available at Newegg for $499. All you need to do is click on the "Extra Discount Available" link and enter your email address to receive the promotional code. Once you do that, you bring the price of this graphics card all the way down from its $569.99 list price. It's a very grim time for shopping for PC component upgrades, so to see an actual deal on a GPU that takes it below its MSRP in today's inflated market is a rare sight indeed.

Check out this deal at Newegg

Gigabyte Gaming Radeon RX 9070 GRE 12GB
Save 12% ($70)
Gigabyte Gaming Radeon RX 9070 GRE 12GB: was $569.99 now $499.99 at Newegg

A great graphics card for 1080p and 1440p gaming, the RX 9070 GRE sports 12GB of VRAM and boost clock speeds of 2920 MHz.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.