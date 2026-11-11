ASRock quietly rolls out new firmware after disastrous previous update killed Radeon RX 7900-series GPUs — company provides no clarity on warranty coverage for dead cards or changelog

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New firmware might prevent more bricked cards, but ASRock isn't saying for sure

Metal backplate on the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming 24GB OC graphics card
(Image credit: ASRock)
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ASRock has rolled out a new firmware update for its Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards. The latest VBIOS version 1.0.6 appears to be a follow-up to the previous 1.0.5 release. According to community reports, that older version was bricking some of the company's Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. The new update has now quietly made its way to the ASRock official website, although the company has not published a changelog or provided any details on what the new update addresses.

Last month, AMD released a VBIOS patch for Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards to address potential security vulnerabilities. While the company did not disclose any technical details about the vulnerabilities, it assured gamers that there had been no reports of them being exploited. According to a statement shared with ComputerBase, the company provided the following rationale for the update:

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.