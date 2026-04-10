Beef up your gaming rig with this 16GB Radeon RX 9060 XT for just $419 — save $50 on this 1440p champion

It's a tough time for PC builders, with the prices of every PC component affected by either AI, tariffs, or the general state of the economy. It's not fun seeing parts for sale at prices that are sometimes more than double the price you bought them for two years ago, but that's the state of things, whether we like it or not, and we have to do our best to hunt out the best prices and deals on what's available. Unless, of course, you don't mind playing the waiting game and taking a chance that the prices might ever come back down. You could, however, be waiting a very long time.

If you've been on the lookout for a graphics card replacement and are building a fairly mid-budget-oriented build for 1440p gaming, then this Newegg GPU deal might be of help. Hitting the lowest price for this model of card in a while, the