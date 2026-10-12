Buyer pays $350 for broken RTX 4090 project only to find realistic fake GPU die and swapped memory — Russian repair specialist reveals sophisticated new scam using dummy PCBs

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Scammers are getting better at faking GPUs.

An alleged fake RTX 4090 PCB made to look like the original
(Image credit: Videocardz)

A GPU repair specialist has uncovered another GPU scam involving a counterfeit RTX 4090, with a fake GPU die and memory chips designed to resemble genuine components. The graphics card was purchased for 30,000 Rubles, or approximately $350, as a potential repair project. However, upon close inspection, it was revealed that the board was fitted with dummy components.

According to VIK-off (h/t VideoCardz), the Russian repair specialist received the GPU from a customer who purchased the card as a bare printed circuit board (PCB). Since the original cooling system was missing, it was difficult to verify whether it actually worked before the purchase was made. Now we’ve seen similar scams in the past, but this particular case stands out due to the sheer effort that was put into making the counterfeit components.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.