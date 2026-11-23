The lowest rungs of hell may be reserved for politicians, yes, but scalpers have a gated community somewhere in the same area code. The latest emotion-inducing story on this topic comes from Ontario, Canada, wherein a person from Oakville had an ad listing what appear to be over forty RTX 5090s for sale, priced at 9,500 CAD (over $6,600 USD) for the cheapest, and also having the gall to demand an extra 500 CAD (about $350 USD) for one with a sealed box.

The magnanimous magnate wanted to perform the transactions at his nearby police station, and claimed that "testing is available." Some Canadian police stations do open their lobbies for this purpose for added public safety. The scalper said in his ad that he had models from most every manufacturer, including Nvidia's Founders Edition and even Dell.

Should the statements by commenter "goudacheeseguy" be true, the person selling the card is their business partner. The cards purportedly came from their small neocloud outfit and are being sold as they eventually got their hands on Nvidia B300, B200, and Pro 6000 servers "with the money [they] made shorting AI funnily enough." It's possible they're telling the truth, as the presence of the Dell and Nvidia FE cards, plus the fact they're apparently mostly open-box units, would fit with that story.

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Nevertheless, the response from commenters was swift and harsh. Some pointed out that the photograph depicting windows of a street-level basement, coupled with the fact that Oakville isn't that huge, could have a master geo-guesser like Rainbolt pinpointed where the scalper was.

In a similar vein, other people remarked on the danger of the seller being followed home for discussing a five-finger discount. His laissez-faire attitude infuriated some commenters, as he stated that "[he has] other models too probably missed some, too lazy to check which ones."

There's some irony in this story, however. It's safe to say that scalpers don't garner the same amount of love as puppies, and yet the 9,500 CAD he was asking for the cards is actually on par with or lower than commercial offerings. A commenter pointed out a Canadian Customs auction of an RTX 5090 that seemingly ended up selling for 8,300 CAD.

As of right now, an RTX 5090 at Memory Express will set you back around 10,000 CAD, and even the cheapest card at Newegg Canada is going for 9,300 CAD, though it's a pretty sweet combo deal (for these times), as you do get a motherboard, a case, and a power supply included in that price.

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