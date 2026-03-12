China firm Lisuan's homegrown 6nm G100 series GPUs announced with up to 12GB of VRAM — LX 7G106 can play Cyberpunk 2077 and other popular Steam games, arrives June 18 in China

News
By published

Thanks to its support for modern graphics APIs.

Lisuan Tech LX 76106 gaming GPU
(Image credit: Lisuan Tech)

Lisuan Tech, a relative newcomer in the space, has quickly risen to popularity due to its bold ambitions to catalyze China's self-reliance dream. The company unveiled its G100 series of discrete GPUs with modern features and performance last year, going after AMD and Nvidia's duopoly in the region. Despite previous reports pointing to these GPUs already shipping, Lisuan has just announced their official release date.

The G100 series launches on June 18, with preorders opening on March 17 next week. The date was revealed at AWE 2026, a tech conference in China, where the company also announced new graphics cards aimed at the professional segment. We've known since last year that Lisuan has created two GPUs — 7G105 and 7G106; the former being a server design and the latter intended for gaming.

Article continues below