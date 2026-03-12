China firm Lisuan's homegrown 6nm G100 series GPUs announced with up to 12GB of VRAM — LX 7G106 can play Cyberpunk 2077 and other popular Steam games, arrives June 18 in China

Lisuan Tech, a relative newcomer in the space, has quickly risen to popularity due to its bold ambitions to catalyze China's self-reliance dream. The company unveiled its G100 series of discrete GPUs with modern features and performance last year, going after AMD and Nvidia's duopoly in the region. Despite previous reports pointing to these GPUs already shipping, Lisuan has just announced their official release date.

The G100 series launches on June 18, with preorders opening on March 17 next week. The date was revealed at AWE 2026, a tech conference in China, where the company also announced new graphics cards aimed at the professional segment. We've known since last year that Lisuan has created two GPUs — 7G105 and 7G106; the former being a server design and the latter intended for gaming.

Now we know the gaming GPU will officially be called Lisuan Extreme LX 7G106, while the professional GPU has likely been split into at least two, if not three, SKUs. Let's first talk about the LX 7G106. New design aside, it features 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 192 texture units, and 96 ROPs. It has an FP32 throughput of up to 24 TFLOP/s, and early benchmarks put it in the RTX 4060 ballpark.

