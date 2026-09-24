China’s ultimate gaming GPU hits a performance wall — LX 7G100 barely crawls past AMD’s nine-year-old RX 580; hyped as an RTX 4060 rival, China's LX 7G100 trails RTX 2060 by 35%

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Almost a decade late and just a few frames ahead of Polaris

Lisuan Tech LX 7G100
(Image credit: Lisuan Tech)

Despite strong launch sales, the Lisuan Tech LX 7G100 was clearly more of a domestic win for China than a contender against the best graphics cards on the market. Recent benchmark results published by German outlet PC Games Hardware (PCGH) show that the Chinese-made LX 7G100 still has a long way to go, offering only comparable performance to the nine-year-old Radeon RX 580 — but trailing by as much as 35% behind the seven-year-old GeForce RTX 2060.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.