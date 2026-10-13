Chinese AI companies buy 1 million Nvidia gaming and workstation GPUs in a single year, report claims — export control-compliant chips flood the market to bridge gap in compute demand

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China continues to lean on U.S. chips

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(Image credit: Nvidia)

Chinese tech companies have bought more than 1 million Nvidia gaming and workstation GPUs to plug gaps in demand for AI computing power, Financial Times reports. The report cites industry insiders who claim the buying spree highlights an ongoing and significant reliance on U.S. AI hardware, despite a burgeoning homegrown market.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • warezme
    The irony is much of the technology that has evolved into AI would not have been possible or have evolved from the gaming GPU and the gaming community that supported Nvidia, AMD and other GPU manufacturers through the years. Now that profits are waved in their faces by AI , they wave the middle finger at the community that helped make them become what they are by no insignificant amount.
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