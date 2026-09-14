Gaming takes a backseat as Nvidia overhauls the RTX 5090 for maximum AI margins — RTX Pro 5500 delivers 2.6X VRAM at matching specs

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The GeForce RTX 5090 has a new mission.

RTX Pro 5500 Blackwell GPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The GeForce RTX 5090 is undeniably one of the best graphics cards money can buy. Banking on the fact that many already use it for AI, Nvidia has bolstered it with even more memory and launched it as the new RTX 5500 Pro Blackwell Workstation Edition. It offers comparable specifications to the GeForce RTX 5090 but distinguishes itself with 84GB of GDDR7 memory, 2.6X more than the Blackwell gaming flagship.

The RTX Pro 5500 features the GB202 silicon, the powerhouse die that powers other high-end mainstream and professional Blackwell graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX Pro 6000, and RTX Pro 5000. In fact, the RTX Pro 5500 uses the same die as the GeForce RTX 5090, which means 170 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) are enabled out of a possible 192. As a result, the RTX Pro 5500 has 21,760 CUDA cores and offers performance comparable to the GeForce RTX 5090. The differentiator is the memory subsystem, where the RTX Pro 5500 excels.

Nvidia equipped the RTX Pro 5500 with 84GB of GDDR7 memory. This is the second time Nvidia has launched a graphics card with 84GB of memory, with the first being the China-exclusive RTX Pro 6000D. The RTX Pro 5500's memory capacity lets the Blackwell graphics card sit comfortably between the RTX Pro 5000 and the upgraded RTX Pro 6000, with 72GB and 96GB of GDDR7 memory, respectively.

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Nvidia RTX Pro 5500 Workstation Edition Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Graphics Card

RTX Pro 6000

RTX Pro 6000D

RTX Pro 5500

RTX 5090

RTX Pro 5000

Architecture

GB202

GB202

GB202

GB202

GB202

Process Technology

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

Transistors (Billion)

92.2

92.2

92.2

92.2

92.2

Die size (mm^2)

750

750

750

750

750

SMs

188

156

170

170

110

CUDA Cores

24,064

19,968

21,760

21,760

14,080

Tensor Cores

752

624

680

680

440

Ray Tracing Cores

188

156

176

176

110

Boost Clock (MHz)

2,617

2,430

?

2,407

2,617

VRAM Speed (Gbps)

28

25

25

28

28

VRAM (GB)

96

84

84

32

48 / 72

VRAM Bus Width

512

448

448

512

384

L2 Cache

128

128

96

96

96

Render Output Units

192

192

192

176

176

Texture Mapping Units

752

624

680

680

440

TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)

126.0

97.04

?

104.8

73.69

Bandwidth (GB/s)

1,792

1,400

1,398

1,790

1,344

TBP (watts)

600

600

600

575

300

Nvidia achieved the 84GB memory capacity by outfitting the RTX Pro 5500 with 28 GDDR7 memory chips in a clamshell configuration. Each side of the PCB houses 14 24Gb (3GB) GDDR7 memory modules. They run at 25 Gb/s across a 448-bit memory interface, delivering up to 1,400 GB/s of bandwidth, which aligns with Nvidia’s official specification of 1,398 GB/s. In other words, the RTX Pro 5500 shares the same memory subsystem as the RTX Pro 6000D.

Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix only produce standard 28 Gb/s memory packages. Therefore, Nvidia downclocks the RTX Pro 5500's GDDR7 chips for its own reasons, whether to meet thermal and power targets or avoid cannibalizing higher-tier SKUs. From a memory-bandwidth perspective, the RTX Pro 5500 is not particularly impressive. Its bandwidth is only 4% ahead of the RTX Pro 5000, and it lags 22% behind both the flagship RTX Pro 6000 and the GeForce RTX 5090, which fully leverage 28 Gb/s GDDR7 memory chips.

To sum it all up, if RTX Pro 6000D and GeForce RTX 5090 had a child, it would be the RTX Pro 5500. Nvidia's main motivation was to launch the RTX Pro 5500 to fill the large performance and pricing gap between the RTX Pro 6000 and RTX Pro 5000. Also, the chipmaker makes substantially more profit by putting recycled GB202 into an RTX Pro 5500 than into a GeForce RTX 5090. By giving the former more memory with similar core specifications as the latter, Nvidia seemingly hopes to win more customers over to the RTX Pro 5500.

We reached out to both Nvidia and PNY for official pricing on the RTX Pro 5500, but neither company has responded. For reference, the flagship RTX Pro 6000 retails for $15,599, while an RTX Pro 5000 72GB starts at $9,209. Given the RTX Pro 5500's role as a bridge between the two models, it is reasonable to expect its launch price to fall somewhere within this range.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DS426
    We reached out to both Nvidia and PNY for official pricing on the RTX Pro 5500, but neither company has responded.
    Oh I can already tell you: one kidney.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    They say "Nvidia" and also "gaming takes a backseat" in a way that makes it kind of sound like this is something new.

    Nvidia stopped being a gaming company years ago.
    Reply
  • usertests
    I would be scared to use $10k+ workstation class products with the
    12V-2x6 connector.
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    Also killing the 5090 so more chips are available for the very very much more expensive card.
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    The middle fingers from Nvidia to the customer base that made them just keep coming.
    Reply
  • Obummer
    Sad to think the company that helped pioneer gaming will be the one to destroy it.
    Reply