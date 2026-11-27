Prices for Nvidia's RTX 50-series graphics cards have steadily risen in 2026, and that trend has made life especially hard for midrange gamers. But if you're still looking for a 1440p Blackwell upgrade this Black Friday, you're in luck. Newegg has Gigabyte's Gaming RTX 5070 OC 12G graphics card on sale for just $839.99 after you redeem an on-page code. That's the lowest price we've seen on an RTX 5070 this week.

The RTX 5070 continues to impress thanks to strong baseline performance in raster and RT games, and its support for DLSS 4.5 upscaling and Multi Frame Generation lets you boost frame rates to taste in almost any game. And if that's not enough, you can increase the realism of a small but growing number of games with DLSS 5 neural rendering. However you want to play games in 2026, the RTX 5070 lets you get there.

In our 2026 GPU Hierarchy testing, the RTX 5070 delivers a geomean of 74 FPS across all our raster and RT testing at 1440p, and that's before you dial in DLSS 4.5's range of enhancements.

If you're not a fan of RT, the RTX 5070 turns in an even stronger showing, putting up a geomean of 96.4 FPS across our raster titles. That makes it a great pairing for a high-refresh-rate, variable-refresh-rate gaming monitor.

GPU Benchmarks — 1440p

Gigabyte's Gaming take on the 5070 adds a large triple-fan cooler with a huge flow-through cutout in its backplate for maximum cooling performance, and it gives your build some RGB LED flair thanks to the illuminated rings around its fans. Head over to Newegg, clip the on-page coupon with your registered email, and enjoy a low price on one of 2026's best graphics cards for gaming this Black Friday.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.