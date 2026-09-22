Get this spiffy, stealthy MSI RTX 5090 for just $4,299 — GeForce Week at Walmart serves up a rare deal on Nvidia's fastest gaming GPU

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RTX 5090s are getting harder and harder to find at any price, but here's a deal

RTX 5090
(Image credit: MSI)
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This card is now out of stock, but keep checking back at Tom's Hardware for the hottest graphics card deals as we uncover them.

The indomitable GeForce RTX 5090 is getting harder and harder to find at any price, let alone for anywhere near its $1999 MSRP. If you can find one in stock, it's likely from a third-party seller, and prices from those sources are often over $8000 right now. But it's GeForce Week at Walmart, and as part of that deals event, you can get MSI's Gaming Trio RTX 5090 for just $4299 direct from a reputable seller — a screaming bargain in today's market.

MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5090
MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5090: $4,299 at Walmart

MSI's Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5090 puts a huge, quiet triple-fan cooler on Nvidia's best-performing gaming graphics card. If you need a relatively affordable RTX 5090 upgrade, this is the way to go right now.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • emike09
    Sadly, this is almost tempting, especially with the rumors of no new GPUs next year and the continual increase in 5090 prices. I just can't bring myself to spending more than 2x MSRP.
    Reply
  • User of Computers
    grumble grumble.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Thank you Walmart! Now here is my left kidney to trade, and it comes with it's own cooler box!
    Reply
  • A Stoner
    OUT OF STOCK. Yeah! Not that i was interested. I just wanted to validate my expectation that it would be OUT OF STOCK. Probably bought by someone using an AI to scrape and buy.
    Reply
  • Air2004
    I'd buy and then resell the video card
    Reply