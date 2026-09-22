Get this spiffy, stealthy MSI RTX 5090 for just $4,299 — GeForce Week at Walmart serves up a rare deal on Nvidia's fastest gaming GPU

The indomitable GeForce RTX 5090 is getting harder and harder to find at any price, let alone for anywhere near its $1999 MSRP. If you can find one in stock, it's likely from a third-party seller, and prices from those sources are often over $8000 right now. But it's GeForce Week at Walmart, and as part of that deals event, you can get MSI's Gaming Trio RTX 5090 for just $4299 direct from a reputable seller — a screaming bargain in today's market.

The RTX 5090 needs no introduction as the most powerful gaming graphics card on the market today. If you're trying to max out path-traced lighting effects with all of Nvidia's DLSS 4.5 technology enabled at 4K (or even beyond), the RTX 5090 is still the king of graphics performance today.

It's also an amazing card for fast local AI work like LLM inference and image generation, and that multi-purpose appeal is part of why prices have shot up of late. New GeForce cards are still nowhere in sight, so if you're looking for the best gaming upgrade possible, the RTX 5090 is still it.

MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5090: $4,299 at Walmart MSI's Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5090 puts a huge, quiet triple-fan cooler on Nvidia's best-performing gaming graphics card. If you need a relatively affordable RTX 5090 upgrade, this is the way to go right now.

In our 2026 GPU Hierarchy testing at 4K, the RTX 5090 comes out on top, no matter what you throw at it. Whether you're trying to push raster or RT performance to the max, this card can do it all, without question.

If you're contemplating an RTX 5090 upgrade, be sure that your power supply is up to the task and that you're using a quality 12V-2x6 cable with it to minimize the chances of a costly meltdown. Be sure to consider an upgrade to one of our best picks for a 4K gaming monitor, too, as this card really is wasted on any other resolution.

The current AI boom means graphics card prices only seem set to rise for the foreseeable future, so even at this elevated price versus its MSRP, this MSI RTX 5090 is a rare opportunity to get the very best gaming GPU at a relatively attainable price. If you've been waiting, now is the time to jump.