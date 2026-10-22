GPUs from stolen $470,000 Nvidia RTX 5090 shipment at Brazil airport appear for sale online, identified by serial numbers — three employees identified by police helped steal equipment

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The haul is thought to be worth nearly half a million dollars.

GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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Following reports over the weekend that an Nvidia RTX 5090 shipment worth $470,000 was stolen from a Brazilian airport, a contraband graphics card linked to the shipment has shown up for sale online. Brazilian media also reports that the police and airport authorities have identified three employees thought to have been involved in the heist, according to GMC. (Machine translated)

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Akimbojoe
    "The haul is thought to be worth nearly half a million dollars."

    And that's just for 3 video cards!

    I kid, I kid. It was 2 pallets.
    Reply
  • umeng2002_2
    When things go missing at banks, stores, airports, etc... The first people the police look at are the employees. Beyond stupid.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Follow the money and you will find the perps.
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    As with many crimes caught when trying to fence the loot!!
    Reply
  • wussupi83
    Might've been smarter to put them into a server and rent out the compute capacity. At least for some time. But who knows, with all the data collection in modern software something may have picked up the serial numbers anyway.
    Reply