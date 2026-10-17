Grab an RTX 5090 for a discounted $5,300 as part of an MSI Infinite ZS prebuilt gaming PC — price includes other components worth about $2,300 on their own

This one will be short and sweet. So remember how there are apparently no more RTX 5090s available most anywhere, even though Nvidia's Senior Vice President just said that the company definitely hasn't stopped making them? If you had been saving up for Nvidia's greatest card, there's still hope for you. Best Buy has an MSI Infinite ZS in stock with an RTX 5090 ensconced within for $7,599, making for roughly $5,300 for the RTX 5090 and $2,300 for the rest of the PC.

Yes, over five grand is definitely a lot to ask for a graphics card, but it's worth ponying up the cash if you want the best gaming card in recent years (and likely future, too). Besides, it's not like these will be in stock anytime soon (if ever), and they were commanding $7,500 or more in stores before they vanished.

The rest of the PC around the humongous card is equally powerful. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D ($670) is probably the best desktop CPU in the current market, offering a high core count of 16 cores and 32 threads, fast clocks with a 5.7 GHz turbo speed, and 128 MB of cache. It'll run games and heavy applications with equal aplomb.

That chip sits atop an MSI B840-VC motherboard ($250 est.) with PCIe 5.0 support thanks to its AMD B840 chipset. An MSI CoreLiquid 360mm CLC ($110) keeps the processor cooled. There are 32 GB of RAM ($450 est.) on tap — though MSI doesn't mention the speed, 6000 MT/s is a good, reasonable guess for a high-end machine.

The machine is powered by an unspecified MSI 1300W Gold PSU ($170 est.), and all the hardware sits inside a MSI MEG Prospect 700RL case ($250 est.). A Windows 11 Home license currently sets you back about $130. For those keeping track at home, the PC core goes for over $2300. There are no weak spots we could find, too — pre-builts often skimp on one of their core parts, but there are no shortcuts here.

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