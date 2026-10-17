Grab an RTX 5090 for a discounted $5,300 as part of an MSI Infinite ZS prebuilt gaming PC — price includes other components worth about $2,300 on their own

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One of the last few chances at getting a hold of an RTX 5090.

MSI Infinite ZS Gaming Prebuilt w/ RTX 5090
(Image credit: MSI / Best Buy)

This one will be short and sweet. So remember how there are apparently no more RTX 5090s available most anywhere, even though Nvidia's Senior Vice President just said that the company definitely hasn't stopped making them? If you had been saving up for Nvidia's greatest card, there's still hope for you. Best Buy has an MSI Infinite ZS in stock with an RTX 5090 ensconced within for $7,599, making for roughly $5,300 for the RTX 5090 and $2,300 for the rest of the PC.

Yes, over five grand is definitely a lot to ask for a graphics card, but it's worth ponying up the cash if you want the best gaming card in recent years (and likely future, too). Besides, it's not like these will be in stock anytime soon (if ever), and they were commanding $7,500 or more in stores before they vanished.

MSI Infinite ZS Gaming Prebuilt w/ RTX 5090
MSI Infinite ZS Gaming Prebuilt w/ RTX 5090: was $7,599 now $229 at Best Buy

The MSI Infinite ZS prebuilt with a Nvidia RTX 5090 and a Ryzen 9950X3D CPU is probably one of the last few chances of getting ahold of the mighty GPU for anything resembling an acceptable price.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • SomeoneElse23
    Sadly, it's just a typo on your page, and it's not really $229.

    "
    https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/F3bfNGyUvgvWSc8h3NZWWJ-200-80.webpMSI Infinite ZS Gaming Prebuilt w/ RTX 5090: was $7,599 now $229 at Best Buy"
    Reply