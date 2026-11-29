The midrange graphics card market is a wild place right now, and deals on Nvidia's midrange RTX 5070 this week have been few and far between. If you've been after a standalone midrange Blackwell upgrade for less, here's your chance. MSI's Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070 is just $799 at Best Buy right now, making it the cheapest 5070 we've seen all week as Cyber Monday approaches.

This compact, 2.5-slot-tall Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070 card will fit into nearly any system. But even with its short dual-fan cooler, MSI finds room for a blow-through cutout in the backplate to improve cooling performance. Past that, this RTX 5070 delivers the 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM and solid 1440p gaming performance we've come to know and love.

The RTX 5070 stands out against AMD's frequently discounted RX 9070 GRE this week thanks to its stronger raster and RT performance and the near-universal availability of superior DLSS 4.5 upscaling versus FSR 4.1 in games. DLSS 4.5 Multi Frame Generation also allows you to stretch the 5070's performance much further than AMD's FSR framegen, which is limited to a 2X boost.

GPU Benchmarks — 1440p

As with the RTX 5080 we just highlighted, this RTX 5070 is the cheapest we've seen through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, and given current trends in the gaming graphics card market, this might be your last chance to get an RTX 5070 for this low a price. So act now before prices rise even further. Don't get left empty-handed.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.