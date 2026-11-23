If you've been jonesing for a high-end Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics card upgrade recently, it's been slim pickings. Prices on 1440p and 4K-ready Blackwell cards have been rising steadily throughout 2026. The RTX 5070 Ti has been selling for almost double its $749 MSRP of late, and RTX 5080s are selling for over $2000.

The cheapest RTX 5070 Ti we've seen in the Black Friday frenzy so far was $1379, but Best Buy has a much better deal today. You can get Asus' Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for just $1199 — a screaming deal on this card right now.

This card has been going in and out of stock throughout the day, so check back later if you find that it's not available.

This Asus 5070 Ti is the same one we use in the Tom's Hardware labs, and I'm always happy to get it out and game. Its three fans and large heatsink ensure cool and quiet operation, and its stealthy black design looks good in any system. And at a height of just over two slots, it'll easily fit into a wide range of cases without issue.

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: $1,199.99 at Best Buy The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti comes ready for a great 1440p and 4K gaming experience thanks to strong baseline performance and the full suite of high-quality DLSS upscaling and framegen features.

The RTX 5070 Ti provides the best bang-for-the-buck you'll find in Nvidia's current lineup, especially at the low price this Asus card is going for. The RTX 5090 is prohibitively expensive right now, and RTX 5080s are going for nearly twice the price of this RTX 5070 Ti. If you're trying to get the best gaming performance possible at a reasonable price-to-performance ratio, this card is the way to go.

GPU Benchmarks — 4K

Whether you're targeting raster or RT gaming, this card has the strong baseline performance necessary for a good time at 1440p and even 4K. And you can rest easy knowing that this card's superior DLSS 4.5 upscaling and framegen features are implemented in virtually every game, so you can tune your experience to taste in most any title you want to play.

Deals on RTX 5070 Ti cards are rare these days, and one this hot is even rarer. If you've been waiting for a great price on a 5070 Ti upgrade, get on this one now before prices rise even further.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.