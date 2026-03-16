Jensen Huang, chief executive and a co-founder of Nvidia, expects his company to earn $1 trillion selling AI hardware through 2027, he revealed at his keynote at the GTC 2026 event. If this happens, then Nvidia will be the first company in history to earn $1 trillion by selling AI hardware, which will once again prove its strong position as an indisputable AI hardware market leader.

"I see [sales of AI hardware], through 2027, at least one trillion dollars," Huang said on stage of GTC 2026.

There are currently no companies in the world generating $1 trillion in annual revenue, though Nvidia expects its AI hardware revenue for 2025 – 2027 period to be $1 trillion. The biggest companies are still well below $1 trillion per year, although some are getting closer. Even the world's largest company by sales, Walmart, earned $681 billion in annual revenue last fiscal year, so it is still over $300 billion of $1 trillion. Amazon earned $638 billion in revenue last year, followed by Apple with $391 billion. If Nvidia crossed the $1 trillion revenue in 2027, then it would likely earn more than Apple and Amazon did in 2025 combined.

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Nvidia earned $215 billion in its fiscal year 2026 that ended on January 31, 2026, up from $130.5 billion in FY2025. For the first quarter of its fiscal 2027, Nvidia projects revenue to hit $78 billion, up from $44.062 billion in Q1 FY2026. If Nvidia continues to grow its revenue at a pace of 164% per year, then its revenues will hit $578.264 in fiscal 2028, which is than Apple's or UnitedHealthGroup revenue in 2025.



Some analysts think Nvidia could reach $1 trillion annual revenue by around 2030 if global AI infrastructure spending continues to grow and will be in the multi-trillion-dollar range around 2030.

But is it really possible? Perhaps, the only way for Nvidia's revenue to reach $1 trillion is to grow faster than the market, increase the volumes of products it sells, and possibly increase the average sales price of its products.



This may not be too hard as Nvidia's Rubin Ultra AI GPU will increase its compute chiplet count from two in case of Blackwell and Rubin to four. As a result, Nvidia will have to increase its price accordingly, which will increase its revenue. As it is highly likely that Feynman GPUs will retain the quad chiplet design, those AI GPU prices will be here to stay. A big question, however, is whether Nvidia can meet demand for AI hardware worth $1 trillion in the coming years as the company's supplier TSMC expands its capacity at rather conservative pace.

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