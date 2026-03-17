Jensen Huang says gamers are 'completely wrong' about DLSS 5 — Nvidia CEO responds to DLSS 5 backlash

At a press Q&A with Tom's Hardware at GTC 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang downplayed criticism of DLSS 5, the company's new use of AI and neural rendering to infer how certain features of games would look if they were more photorealistic.

Since the debut of the feature, some critics have vocally complained on social media that the technology is making games look worse, homogenous, or only show Nvidia's view of the world. Much of the criticism has focused on the updated appearances of Resident Evil Requiem's Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy.



"Well, first of all, they're completely wrong," Huang said in a Q&A session in response to a question from Tom's Hardware editor-in-chief Paul Alcorn about the critcism.



"The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI," Huang continued.

Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5 | AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games - YouTube Watch On

He added that developers can still "fine-tune the generative AI" to make it match their style, adding that DLSS 5 adds generative capability to the existing geometry of the game, but that it "doesn't change the artistic control."



"It’s not post-processing, it’s not post-processing at the frame level, it’s generative control at the geometry level," he said.

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