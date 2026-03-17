Jensen Huang says gamers are 'completely wrong' about DLSS 5 — Nvidia CEO responds to DLSS 5 backlash

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The CEO says artistic control remains with developers.

Jensen Huang takes questions at GTC 2026
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At a press Q&A with Tom's Hardware at GTC 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang downplayed criticism of DLSS 5, the company's new use of AI and neural rendering to infer how certain features of games would look if they were more photorealistic.

Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5 | AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games - YouTube Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5 | AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games - YouTube
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He added that developers can still "fine-tune the generative AI" to make it match their style, adding that DLSS 5 adds generative capability to the existing geometry of the game, but that it "doesn't change the artistic control."

"It’s not post-processing, it’s not post-processing at the frame level, it’s generative control at the geometry level," he said.

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